Thank you all for a splendid Kip Keino Classic

If you ask anyone who was at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani over the weekend, they will tell you it's the most awesome experience they have had in the past year.

What more can you ask for when it comes to sports entertainment than our very own, Ferdinand Omanyala, going toe-to-toe with Olympic 100 metres silver medallist Fred Kerley?

The result was a world leading time of 9.85 seconds for Omanyala and a season’s best of 9.92secs for the American.

The two men gave it their all to be the first to cross the finish line and everyone in attendance was treated to the most fierce 100m competition on the continent in recent history.

This was just one of the “delicacies” the Kip Keino Classic menu had to offer on Saturday. We have staged the previous two editions in 2020 and 2021 but undoubtedly, the ultimate one is the pick of the bunch.

Kenyans were asked to turn up in their numbers and cheer on the athletes and they answered the clarion call without hesitation. We thank the government, through Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, for allowing free entry to the stadium for everyone.

It was a sight to behold that by 1 p.m. most of the stands were filled up as more people continued to trickle in.

Our President Uhuru Kenyatta was also not to miss out as he officially opened the meet, and then proceeded to take his seat and watch the athletes.

This is a testament to his love for sports and his consistent support for Kenya to soar higher as a sporting destination in the world. The athletics fraternity is indebted to him.

Indeed, going through the pictures from Kip Keino, Classic the event was filled with classic moments that we will look back to with affection.

Thank you to the fans…you have enhanced Kenya’s reputation as a hospitable and passionate people.

There was no evidence better than the rapturous reception that was accorded to three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, especially after she won her race.

Wherever the Jamaican is, there is more where that love came from. We hope this is not the last time you will be visiting us.

Indeed, we are optimistic that all the international athletes who participated will be coming back to Kenya sooner than later.

After the success of hosting this World Continental Tour Gold, we are hopeful Kenya will become the second African country to host a Diamond League event.

We have shown that Kenya is the place to be when it comes to athletics events. This is all thanks to the unity and determination of all stakeholders, including the fans.

Hongera!

Korir, an Iowa State University (USA) athletics Hall of Famer, is chairman of Athletics Kenya’s