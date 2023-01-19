Tergat’s appointment big boost for Kenya ahead of championships

Athletics enthusiasts woke up Wednesday morning to the news that Kenya’s own, Paul Tergat, has been appointed the ambassador for the 2023 World Cross Country Championships which will be held on February 18 in Bathurst, Australia.

Putting his five world cross-country titles in perspective, no one is more befitting of the role than this man who is currently the president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K). That Kenya is reputed as the cradle of cross country is down to the accomplishments of Tergat, alongside other heroes who have shone at the World Cross Country Championships, such as Isabella Ochichi, John Ngugi, Agnes Tirop, and Faith Chepng’etich, among others.

Tergat’s appointment is an apt reward for a man who is passionate about athletics — and sports in general— and continues to inspire many young runners across and beyond Kenya. This latest accolade has again proven to many sportsmen and women that their dreams are valid and that they can harness the full potential of their skills.

Once again, with Tergat as the ambassador for this global showpiece, the world’s attention will be trained on Kenya to see how we perform in Australia. We are the nation with the highest number of individual and team titles in the history of this competition and – with one of us as the poster boy of this year’s edition, Team Kenya will surely be under pressure to live up to expectations.

However, to those who will fly our flag in Australia, worry not rather be inspired by the achievements of those who have trodden the same path, such as Dr. Tergat. As NOC-K president, he has always spoken of the discipline and effort that has got him so far — from the difficult and taxing routes of cross country to the apex of the country’s Olympics body.

Tergat’s appointment couldn’t have come at a better time, considering we hold our national cross-country championships this Saturday at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru. For many, it will be the platform to launch a career such as that of the two-time world half marathon champion, which is one of the most decorated when it comes to athletics.

Tergat is a past winner of these national championships, which propelled him to further glory at the world level. I hope that Saturday’s competition will unearth more Tergats, Ngugis and Tirops as we head to Bathurst in March.

Congratulations Dr. Tergat, we wish you all the success in executing your duties in this new post.

The whole world is looking at us and they expect us to dominate the World Cross Country and maintain our status as the country with the most titles.

We are the team to beat and so It means we must work twice as hard to remain on top because it is not as easy to do so if we don’t put in the effort in training every day. From here, it is time for each and every one of us to review our performances in whatever capacity and to sharpen the blunt areas so that we are 100 percent prepared to take on the rest of the world in Australia.