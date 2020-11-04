Tears of the pectoralis major most commonly seen in weightlifters

This week we will look at tears of the pectoralis major (pec major) tendon that affects the shoulder. The pectoralis major muscle defines the contour of the chest and is an important muscle in bringing the arm forward and close to the body.

This typical position is seen when performing a bench press. Tears of the pectoralis major are most commonly seen in weightlifters but also in athletes working out in the gym to increase strength.

The injury almost exclusively occurs in men in the age bracket 20 – 50 years. It normally occurs during maximum contraction when lifting a heavy weight. When the tendon tears it tends to be an acute and traumatic event with a sudden “pop’”or tearing sensation experienced.

Typically the athlete is unable to continue with the gym session and will observe swelling round the shoulder and limited movement. In addition there is asymmetry of the chest contour around the arm pit and bruising in this area. The tendon typically tears from its attachment to the upper arm bone (humerus) as shown in the picture.

The athlete will acutely notice weakness in bringing his arm towards his body and there will be an obvious discrepancy when trying to bench press. It is common to also have reduced shoulder movement due to the pain and bruising that occurs following the injury.

These injuries have been noted to be more common in anabolic steroid users and is one more reason to refrain from using these substances.

An early assessment is important for this injury. If missed persisting weakness is observed which normally does not resolve with time. In addition delayed treatment does not yield the same results as early treatment.

The initial assessments are normally performed by the orthopaedic surgeon who may be able to determine with his/her examination that the tendon is torn. The extent of the tear needs to be determined as complete tears require surgical treatment and an MRI scan helps make this distinction.

For the minor injuries, which are simple sprains, treatment with physiotherapy to regain movement and work on strength is normally adequate.

However, more often than not when the athletes present with the acute injury a complete tear has occurred. This explains the persistent weakness and scarring that accompanies these injuries.

The management of this kind of tear is surgical and involves re-attachment of the pectoralis major tendon to the humerus. When the surgery is performed within the first 4 weeks from the injury excellent results are observed with a full return to sport.

However, when these injuries are diagnosed after six weeks the outcomes are poorer even if surgery is performed.

After surgery the recovery period as with most tendon injuries tends to take at least 6 – 9 months. For the first six weeks a sling is worn and the athlete avoids heavy lifting or any activities that involve stretching the shoulder.

After this early restricted phase, a period of rehabilitation follows where movement is recovered and the strength work is commenced. Typically under specialist physiotherapy supervision return to sport is possible at 6 months.

In summary avoiding this potentially complex injury is the way forward. A gentle and gradual increase in weightlifting intensity is advised under supervision.

Amongst other potential health problems, use of anabolic steroids are harmful and increase the risk of suffering this injury. Unlike other tendon injuries delayed surgery for a torn pectoralis major tendon has universally poorer outcomes than early surgery.

For this reason if a pectoralis major injury is suspected an early assessment and MRI scan is recommended.

