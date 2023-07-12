Teamwork the only way for our stars to achieve success in Budapest

Close to a month ago, the sporting world was left in awe and appreciation of Belgian shot put athlete Julien Boumkwo when she put her own reputation and body on the line at the European Athletics Team Championships in Poland.

With Belgium at risk of an embarrassing situation in the women’s 110 metres hurdles, Boumkwo stepped up and offered to represent her country in the race after the designated athlete was injured and unable to compete.

She may have finished last in the race, but Boumkwo taught the whole world a valuable lesson— there is no ‘I’ in the team and it is what makes the teamwork.

Despite being heavily built and totally not cut out for the 110m hurdles – where speed, agility, and lightweight is a must – Boumkwo put aside any fears and selfishness she may have had to fly Belgium’s flag high.

She finished seventh in the women’s shot put as well but all that was forgotten as the world saluted her for her selflessness and teamwork ethic.

Boumkwo is an athlete worth emulating for all sportspersons around the globe – be it in team or individual-oriented disciplines.

Her work ethic is one that should be borrowed by our athletes back home in Kenya.

It is less than a week since Athletics Kenya (AK) named the men and women who will be donning the Team Kenya singlet next month at the World Championships in Budapest.

Considering our longstanding status in athletics, Kenya will be one of the countries to watch in the Budapest championships.

Admittedly, there are certain scores we will be seeking to settle at these championships. There is the ‘small matter’ of retaining our title in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase as well as ending our 22-year dry spell in the men’s 10,000m.

With the threat of other countries, such as Uganda and Ethiopia, lurking, it will require concerted efforts from all athletes to settle these scores.

Let us be our brothers and sisters’ keepers before, during and after the World Championships.

Boumkwo has provided us with a template for overall success, which is to be a team player and step in whenever called upon.

I wish all the athletes the best as they continue their preparations for Budapest.

Remember, “umoja ni nguvu na utengano ni udhaifu” (unity is strength and disintegration is weakness).

A sporty weekend to you all.