Team Kenya straining on leash to hunt gold in Poland

Team Kenya are IN Poland for the World Relay Championship with their eyes firmly trained on the precious Tokyo Olympics slots.

The well-drilled eight-member Kenyan contingent departed on Tuesday for Poland via Amsterdam.

They are set to lock horns with 126 other countries at the Port City of Selesia on May 1-2.

The 4x400m mixed relay team comprises Eglay Nalianya, Sylvia Chesebe, Hellen Syombua, Emmanuel Mutua, Stanley Kieti, Mary Moraa and Emmanuel Korir.

Team manager Kennedy Tanui is oozing confidence ahead of the contest. Tanui is convinced Kenya have a golden and rare opportunity to bask in unprecedented international glory especially in the absence of powerhouses United States, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago from the 4x200m men’s race. These powerhouses of sprints withdrew from the event.

Captain Aron Koech has aptly said the sole desire to secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is enticing enough to fire them to a podium finish, and I couldn’t agree more.

In 2019, the vibrant Kenyan relay team bagged a bronze medal at the Yokohama games and Selesia could offer a better platform and a perfect opportunity for them to scale two notches higher for the elusive gold medal.

“We have had challenges but regardless, we have been working hard to build upon our achievement in Yokohama where we won a bronze medal.

“Overall, the target is to improve on our medal count this time round and also qualify for the Olympic Games,” Koech said.

Team Kenya didn’t back down even when the deadly coronavirus pandemic blew in unexpectedly. Indeed, such is the spirit and relentless zeal that defines a real champion.

They have been training as a unit since March 1 when the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) launched a bubble training camp for squads preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Despite the upheavals, Tanui’s assurance cushions us from trembling in our boots.

The bubble camp has allowed the team to concentrate on training while easily adhering to the set Covid-19 protocols. With the exception of a few challenges, the team is intact and in great position to perform well.

I’m optimistic the difficult journey has brought a new vigour to competition, and I have great faith in Team Kenya’s ability to bring the bacon home.

There is a big possibility that soon we shall be breaking out the champagne to celebrate yet another landmark victory while grinning like a Cheshire cat.

Go Team Kenya, go!