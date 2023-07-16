Tap talent of youngsters playing in school games

After watching the Kakamega County Secondary Schools Term Two Games staged last week, I am convinced that there are many talented youngsters who are better than most players in our top leagues.

I closely followed the matches, including the semi-final between Kakamega High School and Musingi Boys' High at Bukhungu Stadium, and another battle between Shanderema Secondary School verses Lugusi Secondary School.

The level of talent displayed by newcomers in football such as Shanderema who upset giants Kakamega High School 1-0 in their first match of the championship showed that there is an abundance of football talent waiting to be discovered at the grassroots.

In the semi-finals, Musingu High School beat Kakamega High 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time, while Shanderema Secondary eliminated Lugusi 4-2. Musingu High beat Shanderema Secondary 2-1 in the final to emerge champions.

Those old enough will remember Kakamega High, Musingu High, Mukumu Boys and the defunct Ministry of Works (MoW) players of the 1980s who made AFC Leopards force to reckon with in local football.

Kakamega District used to produce some of the country’s gifted football stars, thanks to the rivalry between schools from the region. They made AFC Leopards squad of the 70s and 80s a force to reckon with.

Late coach Makokha

Before joining AFC Leopards, most of these talented players passed though the hands of the late coach Chris Makokha, who coached MoW, and the core of Kakamega High School football side Green Commandos that helped AFC Leopards win the Council for East and Central Africa (Cecafa) Club Championship three times in a row between 1982 and 1984.

The late Elijah Lidonde who played for Kenya before independence set the ball rolling, and the late Jonathan Niva’s generation continued the legacy in the 70s.