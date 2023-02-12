Talanta Hela Council’s work cut out

Last week, Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba appointed members of the Talanta Hela Council.

The council members include two technical committees which are Sports and Creatives.

The Sports Technical Committee will be led by journalist Carol Radull as chairperson and it comprise 11 members; Kevin Mutai, Alfred Makotsi, Boniface Ambani, Collins Kale, Julius Kiplagat Yego, Neddy Kutsuru, Staicy Shariffa Ochieng,Sammy Tiyoi Shollei, Shilovelo Winna Shilavula and Daniel Nakeor Losiru.

Related Radull to chair Talanta Hela sports technical committee Other Sports

These are names we are familiar with. What we were trying to find out is just what this council shall seek to accomplish.

We have learnt that their task includes considering and proposing legislative and policy measures for the growth of sports, talent search, identification, nurturing and exposure of talent and aiding the process of Kenya bidding to host top regional, continental and global sporting events.

We could take our time to dissect each task one by one, but we may need more space to do just that.

It shall be an unnecessary and thankless work. We have formed committees and councils many times over, they are forgotten overtime and they slowly die off without warning.

Last year, a Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committees was formed to run the game in the country; the members locked themselves up in some secretive rooms and did their surreptitious work away from the prying eyes of a meddling public.

They must have been just good people but the reality was too cruel for them; they were given tasks without tools to do the job. In the end, their term ended and they almost soiling their reputations in the process.

We are of the opinion that these young Kenyans given this work must also be given an opportunity to see it through.

That the initiative of Talanta Hela Council is not just a show off slogan that has no desire to be moved anywhere.

Just how are they going to search for talent in this country? We strongly doubt that they shall be able to identify, nurture and expose these talents.

The CS has said that Kenya will bid to co-host the 2027 Afcon. If we make it an the government releases money, people will come from the woodwork to take lucrative positions, and the council could find itself out of the pitch.

What is the rambling for? Let the CS be serious about this Talanta Hela thing.

He must understand that people we trust and hold in high esteem are part of it.