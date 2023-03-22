Take note, esports truly gaining a following in Kenya

Are you surprised that there are video games competitions where players battle for prizes?

Well, it doesn’t end there. Esports also has fans and viewers who spend hours following top gamers play. The sport in gaining popularity in Kenya.

The recently concluded #eLigue1Tour esports competition in Nairobi was a true testament of this.

Some 312 fans filled the Alliance Francaise arena while another 2,400 followed the action on YouTube as eight gamers competed on stage for a chance to represent Kenya in France.

The 2022 edition of the same competition on YouTube has so far attracted over 34,000 views. To put it into context, that is a packed Nyayo National stadium watching an esports competition.

Back in 2020, the stream of an exhibition esports match between legends Victor Wanyama and Arnold Origi had over 26,000 viewers.

This demonstrates the changing trends of sports and entertainment preferences especially among the youth. Fans are seeking new experiences.

They also want to access their preferred content when they want it, how they want it and where they want to. The digital platforms that esports lives on allows them to do so.

This immersive and engaging nature of the digital platforms like YouTube or Twitch, allows fans to rewind, forward, comment, pause, download, share, and so much more as compared to traditional sports where they are dictated by a set programme and rights issues.

These digital platforms also offer more data on the viewers including age, location, gender, device used and viewing duration.

Such data can be enhanced to inform the marketing strategies of brands and also help right holders when they pitch for sponsors.

Our corporates and traditional sports entities should therefore take note of esports as it offers a great opportunity for them to connect to the young and digital savvy.

It's time to include esports and video gaming in your marketing and fan engagement mix as there is an appetite for esports viewership and live esports experiences in Kenya.