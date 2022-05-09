Systems that work have kept Bandari going strong

Clubs all over the world are shaped by certain beliefs and cultures. These are factors that push the club in a certain direction .

A club's culture depends on its ambition and the legacy it wants to have. Different clubs have different philosophies that drive them to achieving its full potential.

The philosophy, if well articulated and implemented, can ensure the immortality of the club over many generations.

Our philosophy at Bandari FC has always been to build the surrounding community. This draws from the mandate of the club’s sponsor, the Kenya Ports Authority, which seeks to uplift the surrounding community in various ways.

This has been done in so many ways, most notably promoting the growth of football talent in the coast region through. This has taken the form of provision of mentorship and education. This way, Bandari FC is keen to ensure that others rise to match its ranks.

This is why the club regularly hosts coaching clinics and training programmes for the benefit of clubs in the area.

With help of KPA, the club supports establishment of football leagues in the Coast region to ensure growth of talent.

To ensure that the club’s philosophy is upheld over generations, Bandari has invested in young people to take leading roles at the club, both on and off the pitch.

Groomed well from the club’s youth system, coaches, players, and other staff have risen to senior positions within the club.

Bandari’s bench is now filled with young men and women who run the club.

George Nyale is a perfect example of the products of the system. Nyale was serving as a member of the medical team for the youth team and after two successful seasons with the youngsters, he has been promoted to the senior team as the team doctor.

He is a perfect example of how people grow at Bandari, ensuring continuity and transition of the culture and philosophy.

Goalkeeper Wilson Obungu is another example. He served the team for well over seven years, and when the time came for him to retire, he was recalled to the senior team as an assistant to goalkeeper trainer Razak Siwa.

As Bandari’s goalkeeper trainer for the past two seasons, he has nurtured goalkeepers with three different nationalities - Michael Wanyika and Joseph Ochuka from Kenya, and Justin Ndikumana from Burundi.

Daniel Mshamba, a former youth coach at Bandari, now an assistant coach at the senior team.

He has been very pivotal to the national youth team, leading the Kenyan youngsters to the 2019 Copa Coca-cola Africa finals to the semi-finals where they lost to Tanzania. During his time at Bandari, promising players like Denis Magige, Swaleh Chacha, and Joseph Otieno came through the system.