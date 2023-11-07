Swahili Championship will demonstrate power of esports

The Swahili Esports Championship set for November 18 and 19 in Nairobi, signifies a monumental stride in Kenya's esports realm, promising to alter perceptions about esports in the country.

Organised by SAGES Africa in collaboration with the French Embassy in Kenya and Naiccon, the event will showcase female gamers from eight African nations competing in the Tekken 7 game, spearheaded by esports icon Queen Arrow, with a prize pool of $2500.

Preceding the championship, will be a stakeholders conference which will bring together industry leaders and gamers from across the globe.

The presence of key figures, including the President of the France Esports Federation and the President of the Confederation of Electronic Sports Associations in Africa (CESA), highlights the event's international importance, placing Kenya firmly on the global esports map.

This championship is not merely a competition, but a platform to challenge prevailing stereotypes surrounding esports. It showcases the professionalism and expertise of esports organizations in Kenya, emphasizing their event management capabilities.

Additionally, it will show how esports can contribute to positioning Kenya as a hub for global events, attracting tourists, investors, and creating short-term job opportunities.

Furthermore, the championship will give Kenya global media exposure underscoring how esports can contribute to growing Kenya's visibility on the global stage, drawing attention to the nation as a prime location for events and conferences.

The event also offers local esports administrators a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights and knowledge from interactions with global industry leaders, fostering growth and expertise within the local esports community.

Beyond its immediate impact, the Swahili Esports Championship holds the potential to leave a lasting legacy. By inspiring the younger generation to pursue careers in esports and encouraging corporate investments into the space paving the way for a thriving esports ecosystem in Kenya.

The Esports Kenya Federation's long-term plan is to host and support the hosting of numerous esports competitions, seminars, and conferences at both local and international levels, promoting awareness and nurturing the local esports industry.

We invite you to attend this iconic championship.