Successful national autocross event won over a new fan base

Splashing through waterlogged patches, thrilling speedy turns and deafening cheers from spectators re-defined the profile of motorsport during the KCB National Autocross Championship at the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally 4km Super Special Stage (SSS).

The event held at the Kasarani circuit near the main stadium, Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) last Sunday, attracted a big field of 40 contestants.

Rallying has over the years lost its allure and touch with ordinary Kenyans who were, at one time, the most faithful to events like the Safari until new rules discouraged open road rallying.

In some parts of Kenya like Meru, Nanyuki, and Eldoret, rallying is considered spectator-friendly at the start usually outside the KCB Bank branches in town centres.

At Kasarani, the first car struggled through flooded sections of the track as hundreds of ordinary Kenyans poured out of their houses in neighbouring estates to watch the day-long action. Many other spectators had travelled from afar.

When the Covid-19 containment rules were put in place last year in March, the government suspended sporting activities. And spectators were happy with the return of competition on Sunday.

Most pleasing was the hordes of boys and girls, who have never seen competition cars in motion. Rallying action, especially autocross, is always held in far-flung or secluded areas. The weekend competition, most certainly, ignited love for rally sport in a new fan base.

No doubt these youngsters will in future be waiting for such action at their doorsteps and this will distract them from their monotonous lifestyle.

The entry list for Sunday’s event was rich, with time-tested drivers and emerging talents superbly supported by individual sponsors.

Kenya National Rally Championship title holder Baldev Chager, fast-rising Eric Bengi and veteran Ian Duncan lent a hand to the brigade of today and tomorrow’s new stars in buggies and old rally cars.

This was a clear demonstration of the pulling power of sport, a day after thousands of fans turned up at the Jockey Club of Kenya Ngong Racecourse for the annual National Cross Country Championship - arguably the best attended in a decade.

Equally important was the enormity of effects of Covid-19 as the spectators were conscious of the dangers posed by the pandemic and they observed the coronavirus protocols without being policed.

Since the government relaxed movement restriction in sports last year, Kenyans ably demonstrated discipline during the October 26, 2020 Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour at Nyayo National Stadium in the first ever international sporting event in Africa right in the middle of the pandemic.

And in rally sport, the Kasarani circuit has proved to be a game changer for rally fans, and its familiarity and proximity to the city - only nine kilometres from the central business district - gives it the potential of becoming the Mecca of motorsport. Not only is it spectator-friendly, but there is enough room to develop the facility.

Sports Kenya, which manages MISC, is developing a master plan to secure the SSS and adjacent land has been set aside for other sporting disciplines such as golf, rugby, motocross, football, lawn tennis and a National Sports Academy.

Sports Kenya has sealed all “panya” routes at the SSS for security reasons while offering a rooftop spectator viewing point for spectators.

Fans in Nairobi will have an experience of a lifetime during the June 24-27 WRC Safari Rally when the best drivers and manufacturing teams will converge on Kasarani for the Safari’s Super Special Stage.

The Safari will be returning to the WRC for the first time in 19 years and the cars will be flagged off outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on June 24.

The KICC start of the Safari was settled on by the WRC Promoter, the commercial rights holder of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), to showcase the Kenyan metropolis as a modern city and communication hub of the East Africa region.