Successful national autocross event won over a new fan base

Shailien Mughal powers his two-wheel-drive turbo buggy during the KCB autocross championships at Chemweno Farm in Uasin Gishu County on February 19, 2017. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The Safari will be returning to the WRC for the first time in 19 years and the cars will be flagged off outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on June 24.
  • The KICC start of the Safari was settled on by the WRC Promoter, the commercial rights holder of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), to showcase the Kenyan metropolis as a modern city and communication hub of the East Africa region.

Splashing through waterlogged patches, thrilling speedy turns and deafening cheers from spectators re-defined the profile of motorsport during the KCB National Autocross Championship at the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally 4km Super Special Stage (SSS).  

