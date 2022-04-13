Success of youthful coaches portends bright future for Kenyan football

As Kenyan football continues to wallow in a pit of uncertainty following the latest Fifa suspension on the country, the performance of youthful coaches in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League defiantly sticks out as a rare positive.

From Bernard Mwalala at Kakamega Homeboyz, William Muluya at Kariobangi Sharks, Anthony Akhulia at Bidco United, Nicholas Muyoti at Nairobi City Stars and Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani at Bandari, they have all exhibited bravery in their tactical approaches and it’s no surprise that three from this group are in the top five.

Muyoti, a former Kenyan international who can blame luck and injury for not playing professional football in England, has finally struck fortune in his coaching career. After serving as an assistant at AFC Leopards, he stepped out of the comfort zone to embrace the pressure of being a head coach.

He survived relegation with Thika United and his potential was noticed by Homeboyz where he did relatively well as head coach before moving to City Stars. His team is now ranked third in the league on 42 points and deserves credit from milking the genius out of Anthony ‘Muki’ Kimani, his major attacking outlet and helping Peter Opiyo rediscover the form that made former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel appear ordinary a decade ago.

City Stars have scored 36 goals in 25 matches, only leaders Homeboyz (43) and Posta Rangers (38) have a better record.

Muyoti’s successor at Homeboyz, Mwalala, is on the verge of guiding the Kakamega-based side to glory.

Exhibiting a brand of fast attacking football that exploits spaces in the flanks, Homeboyz have swept their opponents aside with bemusing ease making Bukhungu Stadium a fortress in the process.

So ruthless have Homeboyz been this season that they are only two goals shy of the total number of goals (45) they scored last season with nine matches left to the end of the season.

Mwalala’s tactical acumen was evident during his spell at Bandari but his maturity as a coach has come to the fore at Homeboyz. When required to grind results, Homeboyz have shown the character of champions.

He has finally brought out the best out of Moses Mudavadi and David Okoth if their returns this season is anything to go by. Congolese import Yema Mwana now feels at home at Kakamega and mid-season acquisition Michael Isabwa has blended in seamlessly.

At the Coast, Kimani is slowly coming of age having been handed the reins at Bandari permanently.

His stint as caretaker coach of AFC Leopards showed he had something in him but it’s at Bandari where he has proved his mettle. In the six matches he has taken charge, he has only lost once, garnering 13 points out of a possible 18. This impressive run has lifted Bandari to fifth place with 40 points.