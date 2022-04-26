The struggles of achieving Mathare Utd should be declared a national disaster

AFC Leopards (founded 1964) and Gor Mahia (founded in 1968) pride themselves in being the two biggest football clubs in the country.

Indeed, the two oldest teams in the Kenyan Premier League have the biggest national following and highest number of major trophies won via the playing field.

Any die-hard fan of these two (former) glamour clubs of Kenya will, without batting an eyelid, declare rather authoritatively that theirs is not just a football team, it is a movement. A culture.

Men have stayed away from women (if you get what I mean), lost their life’s savings, engaged in vicious physical fights and lost their sanity, all in the name of AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.

These was more so during the clubs’ true glory days in the last century where towns would come to a standstill when it was known “Gor are coming!” or “Ingwe, Ingwe!” were on the way.

The two clubs’ cabinets are trophy laden. Between them, they have won 32 Kenyan Premier League titles and 10 Cecafa Club Championship crowns.

There was a time back when the entire Harambee Stars call-ups were made up of players from just two clubs – Gor and Leopards.

But despite their successes and appeal to the local football follower, I struggle to find any structural legacy that may have been created by the big two over the years other than mass hysteria and in-your-face aggressive superiority from their legion of followers.

As a matter of fact, the one club that stands out for its far reaching influence on Kenyan football, despite its relative youth, is Mathare United, a product of the famed Mathare United Sports Association (MYSA).

The history of MYSA is well documented. It was started in 1987 by Bob Munro, a former Canadian civil servant and diplomat. Seven years later Mathare United was founded, and it took them just four years to gain promotion to the Premier League in 1998.

Mathare won the knock-out Moi Golden Cup in 1998 but had to wait until 2008 to win their first and only Kenyan league title.

They were named a Model Cecafa Club in 2003 to underline their admirable management that empowers the youth to run their affairs and grow beyond football.

To appreciate the influence of Mathare in Kenyan football you need to revisit their best years in the 2000s. In that period playing “the Mathare way’ was associated with playing the famous Dutch-inspired “total football”.

Mathare won the Kenyan championship in 2008 and it is the bulk of their personnel that powered Kenya to their best ever Fifa ranking of 68, after climbing an unprecedented 52 places under coach Francis Kimanzi.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB)-certified Kimanzi was also the Mathare coach then. That team had over 11 current and former

Mathare player the likes of goalkeepers Arnold Origi, Duncan Ochieng, no-nonsense central defender Edgar Ochieng, backed by Adam Shaban, Anthony Kimani, midfielders Austine Makacha, Kevin Ochieng and of course one of Kenya’s best striker, Dennis Oliech.

The team manager was a Mathare product, the late Peter Serry. At that time, the national team was under the management of the KPL headed by another Mathare old boy Jack Oguda.

I dare say this was one of the best Harambee Stars team never to have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations. They were good enough to have played in the World Cup. All thanks to Mathare.

There is practically no club in the Kenyan Premier League that will not have a player with roots in Mathare. No other team has had such a profound influence on Kenyan football.

A recent MYSA report indicates that in their programmes for 2019, over 28,200 boys and girls played on 1,927 football teams. That over 16,000 competitive matches in 222 leagues in 16 zones were played that year.

Also, 5,000 youth participated in non-sports and community service projects in 2019. Wow!

The environmental and community work of Mathare cannot be gainsaid.

MYSA were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 and again in 2004.

They won the 1992 Unep Global 500 Award for Environmental Innovation and Achievement. In 2015 they were honoured with PlaytheGame Award for Upholding Ethical Values and Integrity of Sport. The recital goes on, and on like the honours list of Lionel Messi.

What a distinction for a mere sports organisation that was started in the slums of Nairobi.

Mathare have produced generation after generation of elite Kenyan footballers, and coaches as well.

The sports association should long have been declared a national treasure.

It was thus disheartening to read last week that Mathare were in financial distress and would for the first time in FKF Premier League history be unable to host and honour a fixture.

MYSA and Mathare United founder/chairman Munro said in a candid statement that his team together with others were in financial trouble. “To have financially stable and competitive clubs and top league, a rigorous rethinking, restructuring and commercially-minded reorientations of FKF and Kenyan football is clearly needed.”

Knowing how much of a meticulous planner, and fighter Munro is, issuing such a statement can only mean the situation is utterly dire.