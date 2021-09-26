Strong league start good for Gor, let’s build momentum 

What a fantastic start to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League for my beloved Gor Mahia! I want to congratulate the boys from my heart for teaching Kenya Commercial Bank some footballing lessons on Saturday.

Last weekend marked the start of a new Premier League season. We started off with a game against KCB and while local pundits had written off my beloved K'Ogalo after a woeful performance last season, our 2-1 victory over the bankers has given us a glimpse of what to expect.

Our coach had said it will take the team around four matches to gain match fitness, but after our game against Tusker on Wednesday, where we lost on penalties after a one all draw on regular time in the pre-season Super Cup match, I felt reassured that this is going to be a great season.

Last week I talked about our playing unit. I said I am lucky to have seen great Gor Mahia players who have brought glory not only to the Green Army, but also to the country at large.

While I still maintain that the present Got Mahia playing unit, as currently constituted, has a long way to go to match the great squads we have watched, I do believe that we can get better.

I have watched Benson Omalla and I do believe this is a player who can become the next big thing in Kenyan football.

I want to challenge our club management to invest more in the youth team because that is where we will get our next big stars.

It is quite unfortunate that some of our players from the youth team like Cliff Nyakeya opted for another club, but I maintain that if we can invest in the youth team, we will get very good players for the future.

Beyond that, we need to make changes in our recruitment department. I remember the days we had scouts who would go round the country looking for good players to join Gor Mahia. That is how we go players like Anthony Ndolo, Abbas Magongo, Goro Oronge just to mention a few. Today we do not have such initiatives.

But I also think this will happen if we can empower the youth team, get the best technical bench to handle Gor Mahia Youth but at the same time find sponsorship for the young players.

That notwithstanding, I am happy with our start of the season and I hope that we will celebrate our 20th title at the end of the season.