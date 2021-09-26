Strong league start good for Gor, let’s build momentum 

KCB midfielder Michael Mutinda vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla

KCB midfielder Michael Mutinda (right) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • It is quite unfortunate that some of our players from the youth team like Cliff Nyakeya opted for another club, but I maintain that if we can invest in the youth team, we will get very good players for the future.
  • Beyond that, we need to make changes in our recruitment department. I remember the days we had scouts who would go round the country looking for good players to join Gor Mahia. That is how we go players like Anthony Ndolo, Abbas Magongo, Goro Oronge just to mention a few. Today we do not have such initiatives.

 What a fantastic start to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League for my beloved Gor Mahia! I want to congratulate the boys from my heart for teaching Kenya Commercial Bank some footballing lessons on Saturday.

