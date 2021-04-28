Strong finish to Afcon qualifiers sets Kenya up for World Cup bid

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee speaks to the press at Safari park hotel, Nairobi on  March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Leye Aduloju

What you need to know:

  • Comoros will compete at the Cup of Nations for the first time in their history, joining Egypt as the qualifiers from the group.
  • That continental minnows, Comoros are going to Cameroon at expense of the Harambee Stars is a slap in the face to Kenyan football.

The Harambee Stars of Kenya might have failed to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations, but they did finish their qualifying campaign on a high, picking up four points from their last two matches.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Organisers: Daily virus tests for athletes at Tokyo Olympics

  2. Allan Wanga to retire at the end of the season

  3. Ex-Man Utd star denies assault charges in court appearance

  4. Pay Sh10,000 or go to jail, court orders football-mad fans

  5. Police arrest over 100 football fans for flouting curfew in Kitale

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.