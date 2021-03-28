State should rethink the decision to halt sports 

While imposing a new lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta should not have interfered with our football leagues which have been going on for five months.

Though I support the directive after reports that the virus infections have jumped from two percent to 22 percent between January and March, with Nairobi accounting for nearly 60 percent of the cases, it remains unclear how the decision to put our leagues on hold was arrived at since matches have been going on without fans in stadiums.

It would have been wise for the government to leave football leagues to continue under strict Ministry of Health protocols as has been the case since football action resumed when the leagues kicked off in November last year.

In March last year, all sporting activities were suspended after the first coronavirus case was announced in the country.

But after infections went down, some sports were allowed to resume including football but without fans.

After getting the green light to start the 2020-21 season, Football Kenya Federation complied with the majority of the ministry’s guidelines.

Plea to the President

Match officials were instructed not to begin matches if spectators entered the stadium except in a game such as the “Mashemeji” derby.

On most occasions, only a few club officials and journalists covering matches were allowed into the stadium and security officials denied fans entry.

At the Den, AFC Leopards’ playing unit and the technical bench members underwent Covid-19 tests - one of the health protocols - ahead of the 2020-2021 kick-off. Other clubs also did testing in adherance to the Ministry of Health protocols.

My humble appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta is to reverse his directive on sports and allow football matches to continue.

It’s going to be very tough to keep players without playing matches, meaning they will not get salaries from their respective clubs. The government should have put more emphasis on safeguarding players not halting leagues.