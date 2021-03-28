State should rethink the decision to halt sports 

Harambee Stars Coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee walks after their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • My humble appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta is to reverse his directive on sports and allow football matches to continue.
  • It’s going to be very tough to keep players without playing matches, meaning they will not get salaries from their respective clubs. The government should have put more emphasis on safeguarding players not halting leagues.

While imposing a new lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta should not have interfered with our football leagues which have been going on for five months.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.