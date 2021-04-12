Start of Safari Rally sections to be graded ‘for level field’

WRC Safari Rally Service Park Manager Anthony Gatei (left) fields questions from journalists

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Service Park Manager Anthony Gatei (left) fields questions from journalists during a media familiarisation tour of the Service Park in Naivasha on March 2, 2021.


By Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • A WRC car, such the Hyundai, Ford or Toyota, produces 380 horsepower while the R5 models such as the VW, Skoda, Ford produce 280hp
  • On the first day of the Equator Rally on Friday, the drivers will do a practice run in the Ndulele Conservancy
  • Kenyan classic car owners have appealed to organisers of classic rallies across Africa to include their racing cars in the competitions

A special feature will be incorporated into this year’s WRC Safari Rally to maintain a “level playing field” at the start line of competitive stages.

