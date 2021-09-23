Starlets march on despite shoddy treatment from federation

The national women’s Under-20 team aka the Rising Starlets, play their Ugandan counterparts in the second round of the 2022 Fifa Under-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

But while the crested Cranes of Uganda have been in training for a month now, our Kenyan girls entered training camp just this week.

While this latest show of neglect and disregard for women’s football is callous and outrageous, it is not new. Not much can be expected of a regime that pays its league winners Sh350,000 to split among themselves while the top scorer walks away with a pat on the back. We assemble a national team a week to a game and then expect them to compete favourably against their opponents. In which world does that happen?

The irony is that the girls might actually be encouraging this brand of impunity from FKF. They may actually conjure up a win against Uganda on Saturday, like they have done many times in the past despite the same financial and logistical challenges, and this will only serve to embolden the federation to continue treating them like a distant second thought.

Why change the modus operandi when the girls are winning games even with little preparations?

It is not just about winning. Another thing that could be providing the federation with a false impression that they can get away with such poor preparations is that of late, many local female footballers have found playing opportunities abroad.

The cream of the team continue to join professional leagues abroad, in part because of their unmistakable talent, but largely through their ability to turn these routine misery of local football life into formidable driving force. But, the federation will take this as a sign that women’s football is growing.

With this latest goof, the pincers of inequality in Kenyan football seem to have begun squeezing the young girl. The most likely result is that many of those 18-year-olds will not stay on long enough to reach their full football potential. Who wants to hang onto a career where challenges abound every day and players are treated with such disrespect?

When the girls eventually find something better to do with their time, will that finally make a difference in how women footballers are treated in this country or will it simply drive the impunity upwards? Sadly, I’d place my bets on the impunity.

That aside, on some more cheerful news, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in London, the body that upholds the laws of cricket, have officially introduced a change in cricket terminology.