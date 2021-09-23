Starlets march on despite shoddy treatment from federation

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe (left) vies with Zambia forward Barbra Banda

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe (left) vies with Zambia forward Barbra Banda during their fourth round Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 8, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • While the crested Cranes of Uganda have been in training for a month now, our Kenyan girls entered training camp just this week
  • Another thing that could be providing the federation with a false impression that they can get away with such poor preparations is that of late, many local female footballers have found playing opportunities abroad
  • With this latest goof, the pincers of inequality in Kenyan football seem to have begun squeezing the young girl

The national women’s Under-20 team aka the Rising Starlets, play their Ugandan counterparts in the second round of the 2022 Fifa Under-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.