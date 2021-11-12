Breaking News: FKF president Nick Mwendwa arrested

Stakeholders should save Kenyan football from another Nick Mwendwa moment

AMina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed speaks during a press conference at Kencom House, Nairobi where she disbanded Football Kenya Federation and formed a caretaker committee on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amina has done her part, Ringera will oversee the transition but it’s only genuine football stakeholders who can save the game. Over to you “watu wa ball”, no more fence-sitting, the clock is ticking!  

Today marks Day 1 in office of the caretaker committee appointed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to take over the management of football in the country following allegations of misappropriation of funds on Nick Mwendwa's regime at Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

