Stakeholders confident as CS Ababu takes charge

The steps being taken by the newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to have one-on-one meetings with stakeholders will provide him with important information that will help him handle immediate challenges that include the football crisis.

After he was approved by the National Assembly and cleared by President William Ruto to start working, Namwamba promised to prioritise solving the football mess, by engaging world football governing body Fifa.

While putting on notice corrupt football officials, the former Budalang’i MP has since engaged embattled Football Kenya Federation top officials led by Nick Mwendwa who met him on Friday after taking over the docket from his predecessor, Amina Mohamed.

Namwamba, who said he has been sufficiently briefed on the situation, knows that the Fifa ban has taken a heavy toll on Kenyan football.

Most Kenyan sporting fans feel that Namwamba he is heading in the right direction.

Kenya’s suspension

Kenya was suspended from all football activities in February after the government, through the Ministry of Sports, disbanded the FKF in November last year citing allege misuse of funds.

Owing to the Fifa suspension, Kenyan football is at standstill as clubs have refused to compete in leagues that are not recognised by Fifa.

Namwamba promised to strictly follow the rule of law as he aims to restore Kenya’s football. He pledged to solve the current stand-off between FKF and Fifa as soon as possible, targeting to return Kenya to international football before the World Cup kick-off.

The minister was at the weekend still looking at proposals put forward herein to solve this matter, and he was expected to call Fifa President Gianni Infantino to lift the suspension imposed on Kenya.

Namwamba decided to get views from the stakeholders before starting direct negotiation with Fifa.

Kenyans are convinced that he has a deeper understanding of the circumstances that led to the suspension.

Namwamba has pledged to work tirelessly to resolve the impasse. Kenyans are waiting anxiously.