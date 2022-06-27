Spotika sponsorship a relief for Ingwe

The 2021/2022 season has been exciting and challenging for AFC Leopards fans.

While the youthful team defied all odds to finish fifth on the log, supporters were forced to dig dip in their pockets to support the team financially throughout.

Indeed, news about AFC Leopards new sponsorship deal with betting firm Spotika has been greeted with great joy among Ingwe faithful.

Related Spotika bet on AFC Leopards in Sh60m shirt deal Football

The Sh60 million deal is a big upgrade from the Sh25 million that former sponsors Betsafe were offering last season, until they withdrew early this month.

If well utilized, the funds from Spotika could take AFC Leopards back to its glory days.

It’s not lost on anyone that AFC Leopards has struggled to keep its best players due to financial constraints.

So dire has been the situation at the Den that we have helplessly watched top talents sign for our bitter rivals Gor Mahia and Tusker, simply because we could not match their offers during the transfer period.

It's therefore imperative that the new office led by Dan Shikanda to ensure that players salaries and bonuses are well taken care of during the period which Spotika sponsors the team.

The last time AFC Leopards put up a real title challenge was during Allan Kasavuli’s reign when Mumias Sugar were sponsors, before they abruptly pulled out as our shirt sponsors.

Even though we missed out on the title, that season we managed to win the domestic Cup, our last major trophy to date.

After steering the club for two years in his three-year mandate, Kasavuli stepped down, endorsing a caretaker committee to take charge for a period of six months, citing personal matters.

The current squad resembles the 2013 team in quality and experience. Our young lads have now come of age and its now upon Shikanda and his office to ensure that we don’t lose our key players and make quality signings that will improve the team.

Like any other AFC Leopards fan, I believe we have what it takes to challenge for the league title and end our 24-year drought.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Nairobi on Thursday, Spotika Marketing Manager Alfred Otieno said his company aims to help Leopards stabilize financially and assist development talent from the grassroots.

I also take this opportunity to thank Shikanda’s office for doing us a favour by providing the club’s accounts statement. This development will give our supporters confidence to continue assisting the club in future.

After admitting that the funds from the new sponsors will be used to cater for the club’s wage, Shikanda should put the players’ welfare his priority, and honour his promise that their salaries shall be deposited directly into their bank accounts.