Sports wasn't spared disruption by Trump's chaotic regime

It has been said many times that whenever America sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold. So influential has America become in years gone by it set the agenda for the world on many global issues.

But the same can’t be said of Donald Trump’s America. It doesn't take an expert on international relations to know that under Trump, America absconded its leadership role on key global issues like climate change, health and human rights issues.

After pulling the USA out of 2015 Paris Accord on climate change mitigation on July 1, 2017, withdrawing funding for World Health Organisation on July 9 last year and putting in place tough anti-immigration laws in 2017, America lost a fair share of clout and goodwill it enjoyed globally (some would say to China and Russia).

But Trump was just as divisive in sports as he was in politics, and it was felt thousands of miles away in Africa. From Hasheem Thabit (Tanzania), Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria), Dikembe Mutombo (DRC), Steve Nash (South Africa), Luol Deng (South Sudan), Joel Embiid (Cameroon) to Manute Bol (Sudan), Africa has produced many household names in the NBA. Nigeria (23) and Senegal (12) are the African countries that have sent the most players to the NBA.

The stringent anti-immigration laws Trump put in place after assuming office meant fewer opportunities for African players to pursue sports careers in USA in other sports as well. Athletes from Somalia, Sudan and Libya hoping to pursue the American Dream were the worst affected, because they were from countries affected by the so-called “Muslim Ban” (Trump’s Executive Order Number 13769 titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States”).

As if in confirmation of Chinua Achebe’s words in his debut novel "Things Fall Apart" that when a mad man walks naked, it is his kinsmen who feel shame and not himself, American sportsmen and women have had to stifle their indignation at some of Trump’s pronouncements. It was evident in the manner some American teams and star athletes turned down invitations to White House ceremonies due to Trump’s strong opinions and prejudices.

In 2017, freshly-minted Super Bowl champions New England Patriots declined to honour the traditional Super Bowl champions’ visit to the White House. In 2019, US women’s football team which had won a record fourth Fifa World Cup title, turned down an invitation to meet president Trump.

Before the 2019 Fifa World Cup ended in France, the team’s co-captain Morgan Rapinoe had indicated that she would not go to White House in the event USA won the title. In a typical fashion, Trump took to Twitter to warn her to never disrespect the White House. "I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!" Trump fired back in a series of Tweets.

The team won the tournament, with Rapinoe emerging joint top scorer with best Alex Morgan. But others like Tiger Woods not only honoured Trump’s invitations to the White House but also accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom for winning the 2019 Masters.

In 2018 when NFL teams took a knee during the national anthem before matches in protest at police brutality and racial oppression, Trump pointed out that the act should be a deportable offence. NFL had announced that all players on the field when the national anthem is heard before a game must either stand in a show respect, or remain in the locker room without penalty.

Trump still felt the policy did not do enough to punish players who might continue to take a knee during the national anthem. It soon boomeranged on him. Taking a knee before matches has now become a regular part of the “Black Lives Matter” campaign globally.

This month, the Professional Golf Association of America stripped Trump’s Bedminster Resort of the hosting rights of the 2022 PGA Championship in protest at the insurrection which Trump inspired at Capitol Hill.

On January 12, NFL coach Bill Belichick declined to accept the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civil honour, for the same reason. Trump was just as divisive a figure in sports as he was in politics.