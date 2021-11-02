Sports terminology is decidedly gender-specific for obvious reasons

Etymology, the study of the origin of words makes for some very interesting reading. One word whose origin I will always remember is “husband”.

It originates from the old Scandinavian word “hūsbōndi”, where “hūs” meant house and “bondi” meant dweller -- a house dweller. Back in those days, a man who had a dwelling was invariably married.

The same applies today. Who can forget such a word. You may be wondering what this etymology tilt has to do with a sports column.

Most husbands, or should I say house dwellers, when at home watching television will either be on the news channels or sports channels.

Live sports are their favourites. Without wanting to sound sexist, if you look at history, because of the patriarchal nature of societies, it is men who mostly engaged in sports.

Consequently, many terms in sports are specific to men. But this could be changing.

Recently, Marylebone Cricket Club, owners of Lord’s Cricket Ground in London announced an amendment to the laws of the game replacing “batsman” with the gender-neutral term "batter".

The club, the sole authority on the laws of the game, said the use of the terminology would "help reinforce cricket's status as an inclusive game for all".

MCC said this was the right time to make the change as the game had evolved and was extensively played and followed by both genders.

Saying or writing batter rather than the familiar batsman will take some getting used to. And what about third man or 12th man in cricket parlance?

Think about it, if gender-neutral word changes were effected across all sports there would be a revolutionary shift in the language of sports that is so heavily dominated by the word “man” vis a vis “woman”.

Come to think of it, the English language has many words that end or start with ‘man’ though they are not specific to the male gender per se.

Sample this:

Last weekend as I was putting in the man-hours at Nation my colleague and wingman Japheth Mutinda requested me to change the channel on our Sports Desk television set to watch the English Premier League match between Leicester and Arsenal.

Japheth, a long suffering, die-hard Gooner, was particularly worried of Leicester’s fine form and the 12th man influence at the 32,000-capacity King Power Stadium.

He need not have as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were clearly in no mood to be manhandled by Brendan Rodgers’ charges, running out 2-0 winners.

Later still Japheth was rooting for Manchester United to fall, I was neutral, in their hugely anticipated match-up against Tottenham Hotspur featuring celebrated hitman Harry Kane.

Man United’s coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not be the best man manager around but he seems to have given his side some man up talk as they comprehensively won 3-0.

Spurs paid dearly for failing to man-mark the dangerous Cristiano Ronaldo who scored with a neat finish.

Uruguayan front-runner Edinson Cavani, playing with the enthusiasm of a freshman, timed his run perfectly to stab the ball home from close range. He looked at the linesman for confirmation before racing away to celebrate.

Someone in the Spurs defence should have shouted “man on!” in the lead up to one of the goals they conceded. I personally thought the Tottenham defence was not well manned.

Earlier that day Kenya’s Shujaa remained the last man standing in the famous Safari Sevens that was making a return after a one-year hiatus.

Led by hard man Alvin “The Buffalo” Otieno, Shujaa thumped 2019 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series winners Germany 12-5 in the Cup final at Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya’s game plan revolved around Otieno and Johnstone Olindi as the target man, and the duo delivered with a try each as Shujaa regained the crown they last won in 2016. I always had hope, that just like the mailman, they would deliver.

Everyman’s favourite Otieno, a devastating ball carrier with a chastising “sit down”, “stool” calling card, also won the man of the match award.

It was indeed a good week for Kenyan rugby. Earlier, former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas star Humphrey Kayange was inducted into the 2021 World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Kayange, a veteran of 12 World Rugby Sevens Series, was a beautifully balanced, highly athletic player who could play many positions including eighth-man.

What I liked about him was his businesslike attitude on the pitch -- get the job done, with no room for being a showman.

He is now a member of the International Olympic Committee Athletics Commission, and could well become a future statesman in the sports world.

But it was not all celebrations in Kenyan sports. The Sports Ministry continued with its probe on the financial dealing of a Football Kenya Federation accused of manic corruption.

Sports Registrar, Mary Wasike was the one given the mandate to act as the ombudsman in the investigations.

The FKF, to the last man, resisted this probe even, allegedly sponsoring an online smear campaign against the Sports CS.

But even as the federation uses its corner man to resist the inquiries, let them be warned the taxman is aware of their money movements and when the investigations are complete, no man will be left standing who profited from the financial malfeasance of their boss.