Sports stars must shift away from ‘serikali saidia’ mentality

The story of sportsmen and women, along with their coaches, sinking into desperation and depression after their decorated careers run out, or even while still in active duty, have often been told. We’ve heard of erstwhile superstars living in squalor and of legends moving around with begging bowls at the ready.

All this largely as a result of lack of solid structures that would help cushion these gallant Kenyans in their hour of need.

More often than not, our sports stars and their coaches look up to government to get them out of the woods, most of the time unsuccessfully given the Exchequer’s challenges.

Granted, sport is important in our society, and a good number rely on the sports ecosystem to eke out a living, myself included.

But the government has more important things on the agenda. Like healthcare, education, security and infrastructure development. That’s why sport can be suspended for months, yet hospitals won’t close or infrastructure development suspended.

Equally, soldiers can’t be sent home, or education put on hold for a long period.

That’s why it’s important for our sports stars to be proactive and forge a common front to secure their livelihoods, as exemplified by the recent happenings in the football dugout.

Last week, the Kenya National Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) launched a funeral insurance cover to which the association’s close to 500 members will contribute Sh2,000 in monthly premiums.

Kenfoca, led by Tusker FC coach Robert Matano as interim chairman, plans to next launch medical insurance for its members and their families before eventually opening a savings and credit cooperative for the coaches to access development loans.

Besides these plans, Kenfoca also intends to offer technical training for its member coaches. Kenfoca represents about 95 percent of coaches countrywide and is currently registered as a community-based organisation after, sadly, failing to gain recognition from the often controversial office of the Registrar of Sports.

“The problem of so many coaches in the country is lack of empowerment and the need for medical attention, last respect, networking, internship and mentorship,” explains Eldoret KCC, Kisumu Posta and Shabana FC legend Peter Kamau Kasskass, currently the Kenfoca vice-chairman.

“A strong body working with stakeholders can help us achieve our objectives. We can invest in money markets, etc,” adds the veteran Nakuru-based coach, also a graduate in Supply Chain Management.

Kenfoca’s secretary general is John Njogu Kamande, a former Thika United FC coach and a graduate in Business Information Technology from Strathmore University, currently pursuing a Masters in Sports for Development at the Western Cape University.

It’s sad that plans to launch a similarly-organised group for track and field athletes came a cropper due to turf wars and incessant politics among these runners. Sad because many of our track and field legends are expiring unceremoniously, with little to show for their huge contribution to national pride.

Our sportspeople must shed off the serikali saidia (let the government help) mentality, be proactive and unite for a common cause that will benefit them and their families in the long haul.

Mentorship and recovery programmes for those who went off course — like distance running great Henry Rono — would help these stars reintegrate into society.

Despite all his self-inflicted problems, multiple world record holder Rono, 69, needs a dignified existence in his twilight years as he can still be very helpful in instilling life lessons to fledgling, talented youngsters.

Elsewhere, if rugby players and coaches had sound support systems, our coaching legend Benjamin Ayimba would be enjoying first class treatment in the finest of hospitals, rather than hoping his family will muster harambee support to get him off the ventilator back to the dugout.

The Registrar of Sports should move with speed to authenticate Kenfoca and similar well-intentioned self-help athletes groups because, in the long-run, they help ease the financial burden off the Exchequer to allow Treasury to focus on more pressing national needs. Also, successful athletes need to spare a thought — and a few shillings — for the less endowed athletes and chip into such self-help initiatives.