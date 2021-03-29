Sports is one of the sectors hit hard by the pandemic

Kenya's forward Abdallah Hassan (second left) leads teammates in celebrating his equaliser during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Our worst nightmare ocurred on Friday when the State imposed a fresh lockdown and suspended sporting activities.
  • This means the league will be stopped again and a fresh harsh economic period for players. Let’s hope we learnt lessons and those concerned will treat players better.
  • Stars should sign off from the Afcon qualifiers on a high.We pray that the new lockdown will not take as long as last time. We are optimistic!

The race for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification has reached the end for national team Harambee stars.

