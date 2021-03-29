Sports is one of the sectors hit hard by the pandemic

The race for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification has reached the end for national team Harambee stars.

This is after we drew with the Pharaohs of Egypt one all last Thursday in Nairobi. It was a match we had to win but, ended up drawing after taking an early lead; leaving us with a mountain to climb!

The lads put up a great show that many fans did not expect and, in the end, the people who were sulking and thinking that the team was inferior, ended up cheering them hoarse!

The draw bordered on something close to a wonder, considering that many Kenyans were pessimistic because Harambee Stars coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee had left out many of the foreign-based players in the team that faced the might Mo Salah and The Pharaohs.

The local-based players stepped to the plate, even though Lady Luck did not smile at Stars in front of the Egyptian goal. We must laud all the players and encourage them to do even better.

They have the potential and if they made the star-studded Egyptians look like some ordinary mortals; it is not a fluke but a testament to the fact that we are cut out for great things.

The local Football Kenya Federation Premier League is beset with many problems; especially financially and organisational competence. But it is, indeed, a competitive league with many good players.

For the better part of last year, our lads never kicked a football because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Many football players feared a bleak future lay ahead of them because playing the game is their life.

Many players were left without pay and could not make ends meet due to the tough economic time which came with the lockdown. We are now in a more viscious third wave of pandemic, and the authorities are understandably concerned about sports activities.

We were expecting that the Covid-19 protocols would be relaxed soon; we were expecting fans will soon be allowed into the stadiums to cheer on their teams, but we were wrong!

Our worst nightmare ocurred on Friday when the State imposed a fresh lockdown and suspended sporting activities.

This means the league will be stopped again and a fresh harsh economic period for players. Let’s hope we learnt lessons and those concerned will treat players better.

Stars should sign off from the Afcon qualifiers on a high. We pray that the new lockdown will not take as long as last time. We are optimistic!