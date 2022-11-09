Sports has the power to unify humanity

In the past two weeks, one of the videos doing rounds on the internet was of players of the national teams of Nigeria and Germany mingling freely after their third-place play-off natch at the World Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

It was a heart-warming moment to see girls from two diverse cultures and geographical territories interacting with one another amidst hearty laughter and dancing to African music. It was a moment that exhibited the power of sports as a tool for creating unity in a diverse world.

Back home, many of our athletes will attest to the many friends and connections they have made during their trips to international assignments. As a former athlete, I can testify to the fact that I made many lifelong friendships with people from other parts of the world courtesy of this sport.

As a country, whereas we may have different opinions regarding various issues, sports is something Kenyans can never disagree on. The mammoth support our athletes attract whenever they turn out at Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium—such as the case of the Kip Keino Classic— is evidence of the power of sports as a unifying factor.

In football, the national team, Harambee Stars, are always the talk of the town whenever a big match is in the offing. Sports is the glue that binds society; it knows no racial, tribal, religious, age, or cultural difference.

Presently, two of our junior athletes — Elkanah Chemelil and Winnie Chepng'etich—have been in the south France city of Miramas for a residential training camp to improve their technical skills in their respective races.

Apart from returning to Kenya as better sprinters and field athletes, the aim of the duo’s stay at the Miramas Athletics Club is to provide them with an opportunity to network and improve holistically.

As the chair of the Athletics Kenya youth development committee, it is my hope that their stay in France will widen their worldview and inspire them to innovate ideas to improve themselves as well as their respective families.

With sports as a unifying factor, I believe we can attain great things as a society. It can be a platform for gathering consensus on various issues affecting the planet, such as climate change, food insecurity, war and instability as well as world poverty.

Have a sporty weekend ahead!