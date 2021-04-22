Sports ban effects will be profound, in some cases, irreversible

Harambee Starlets' midfielder Corazone Odhiambo (left) dribbles past Ghana midfielder Grace Acheampong during their Fifa Women Under-20 World Cup qualifier match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on November 19, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • Players will sink in squalor, clubs will fold, and dispirited players will abandon the sport.
  • The ban on sports activities is wrong, not just on paper, but in principle.

This week, the women’s national football team’s friendly match against Zambia was cancelled owing to the blanket ban on sports activities, yet that could have been Harambee Starlets’ first international assignment in two years.

