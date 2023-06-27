Speedster Ogier poised to dine on high table of Safari Rally legends

Forget your mission if Sebastien Ogier grabs the lead or sets the pace in a rally event. It is said that champions are not born, they are made. The Frenchman is a perfect example.

The freshly minted 2023 World Rally Championship Safari Rally winner bagged his second crown in Kenya at a time when he is not on a full time contract. The eight-time world champion has said several times that he is in semi-retirement and has dedicated most of his time to taking care of his young family.

Ogier delayed his previously announced retirement in order to have one final campaign with Toyota Gazoo Racing in 2021 after winning his eighth world title. But he keeps on returning and nipping historic victories.

At 39, he is faster, more experienced and focused as demonstrated last weekend during the WRC Safari Rally when he grabbed the lead on Friday and never let go.

The Frenchman looked so relaxed even under intense pressure. On the penultimate day of the Safari Rally on Saturday, he still led by 16 seconds despite suffering a puncture. He never bothered to stop because he knows his car well.

Ogier has won eight world titles, including six in a row from 2013 to 2018 with Citroen, VW, Toyota and Ford rally teams.

In 2020, he had announced that he would scale down his engagement in the world championship races having made his debut at 22 years old and shooting to the top.

In his youth, Ogier was a ski instructor and professional boules player before venturing into motorsport. He started off his career through the FIA Rally Star Programme, similar to the one which Kenyan drivers McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremiah Wahome have been part of.

Ogier won the FIA Junior World Rally Championship crown in 2008 in a Citroen Junior Team machine. So impressed was the manufacturer that he was enlisted in six rounds of that programme the following year.

Despite suffering accidents, he delivered victories for Citroen in the WRC Portugal Rally and WRC Japan Rally in 2010.

A place in the main Citroën team was Ogier’s reward in 2011, and he took the fight to his team-mate nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb by winning three rounds.

However, the season turned sour for him in Germany where he was instructed not to challenge Loeb for the lead.

Ogier likes venturing into the unknown. For example, he signed for Volkswagen’s fledgling WRC team in 2012, driving an S2000-spec Škoda in preparation for a World Rally Car programme the following year.

Ogier went on to win the world title in 2013 after taking nine wins. This success story continued with further titles in 2014 and 2015, with the Frenchman claiming eight wins in each campaign. In 2017 Toyota, which had rejoined the WRC after several years, invited Ogier to test their new Yaris model. He also tested a Ford Fiesta, and opted to race for Ford.

It proved a great decision, and more titles followed in 2017 and 2018, before he switched to Citroën Racing in 2019. He the joined Toyota Gazoo Racing and snatched a seventh world crown at the 2020 season finale. He came to Kenya in 2021 and easily won the Safari.

Ogier is seems to be shaping up to join Safari legends such as Joginder Singh, Bjorn Waldergard, Hannu Mikkola, Colin McRae, Tommi Makinen and Juha Kankkunen who won the iconic rally more than once.