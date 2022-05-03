Speed devil Michele Mouton the belle of motor sport

Kenyans fell in love with a French woman Michele Mouton 39 years ago during the Easter holidays.

Mouton, co-driven by Fabrizia Pons, was the sensation of 1983. She burst into the international rally scene with abandon , driving the powerful Audi Quattro first generation 4 wheel drive super car.

She proved beyond doubt that a woman is as talented as a man here in Kenya.

In testing, she shredded tyres with sheer nerve and speed, so the story goes.

It was a sheer spectacle on race day as the first car off the ramp at the KICC with KBC broadcasters scratching their heads for superlative words.

Mouton was a revelation, matching the best of her generation including world champions like her team mate Hannu Mikolla. Only Kenyan great Vic Preston Junior was faster. The Audi was raw power in motion. It was chewing tyres like a human being devouring freshly roasted maize.

She spent the better part of the rally course changing tyres, the Audi team mechanics always at hand to replenish them from the helicopter.

While on routine duty in the 2019 Safari Rally FIA Candidate event, Mouton was at peace with herself, and could recall her escapes as I chatted her over a cup of lemon tea at Sopa Lodge in Naivasha.

She was in Kenya to inspect the FIA Candidate event Safari Rally route with special regard on spectators stages.

“Oh,” she recalled. "Safari was tough. It should be," she said after inspecting what she termed as a “joke” route.

Reason? Mouton had decided to visit the Masai Mara to remember a bygone era the previous day. Then, overflying Narok, her memory was jolted again.

She requested the chopper pilot for a detour. Permission granted, she watched in amazement the road below -- Ole Tepesi to Ntulele, 145km to nowhere .

It is here that she let her hair loose 39 years ago, gunning the Quattro in any direction she wanted, hitting 245kph in straights, speed that may never be matched in the Safari.

There was this glow as she later told me: “The Audi was something. The sound.Oh!”

That car was awesome. She later set a course record on Pike Peaks in the United States in a special Evolution Audi Quattro S1.

Before I digress, Mouton fought in the 1983 Safari like a tigress, making mince meat of fellow competitors, returning to the KICC.

She made headlines with a one liner response to a question by a KBC male reporter at the KICC, who asked: “How does it feel to be a woman driver?"

She retorted: "How does it feel to be a man?"

Mouton later retired while at her prime. She returned to Kenya in 1989 as a guest of Ketan Somai on his 30th birthday.

She again visited Kenya in 2019 as the FIA safety delegate and lectured us on why the Safari should be great.

She was a revelation aboard a Toyota Prado, doing crazy speeds, spinning the steering with one hand as a senior police officer assigned to her security detail squirmed in fear, praying for his dear life, with each corner.

She shrugged it off at the end. “Safari must be tough,” she said.