South Africa’s F1 bid could learn a lot from the Safari Rally project

Kenya’s Safari Rally is the only motoring event held in Africa confirmed in the 2023 Federation Internationale De I’ Automobile (FIA) international apex of the competition after South Africa’s bid to return to the F1 hit a snag over financial guarantees.

There were hopes and excitement of South Africa staging a round of the expanded F1 24-race calendar in April. However, the South African government failed to offer financial guarantees.

The organisers also did not come up with a long-term strategic concept similar to the one President Uhuru Kenyatta offered the FIA when signing a deal for the Safari’s guaranteed slot in the World Rally Championship (WRC) until 2026.

Here is where Kenya got it right and South Africa wrong.

Instead of the state’s tangible support, the government proposed to involve the South African Department of Tourism by raising funds through a special tourist levy, something the owners of the F1, Liberty Media found did not offer financial guarantees.

But South Africa is not lacking in options. The country can return to the F1 after a 30-year absence as long as it comes up with a long-term road map instead of a one-off event, according to the F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Plans by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe, also South Africa's richest man, and brother-in-law of South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa to fund the race on a loan basis failed to materialise and meet the long-term lease conditions set by the owners of Kyalami circuit in the Highveld.

Toby Venter, whose family trust controls Kyalami, has consistently stated that he would welcome a South African Grand Prix (SAGP) at the circuit, but "not at any cost", reasoning that many promoters of the SAGP eventually fell into liquidation, as quoted by racing blog, racingNews365.com.

On top of this, the circuit would require an upgrade estimated to cost $15 million (Sh1.8 billion) to comply with FIA Grade 1 licence requirements.

Unlike Kenya’s Safari Rally which the WRC Safari Rally project took only eight months to prepare once confirmed in the WRC calendar before the event was pushed forward by one year in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Motorsport South Africa (MSA), the country’s motorsport controlling body, was concerned with the compressed time frame bearing in mind that the country would have to start from scratch after 30 years.

Uncharted territory

This was a journey through uncharted territory as MSA President Anton Roux learned after attending the Austrian Grand Prix last month on a bench marking tour.

The tight time frame for construction combined with the promoter funding issues spelt doom for the 2023 FIA last held in 1993, won by Alain Prost and Williams-Renault.

This is unfortunate as none other than seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was looking forward to a competitive date in the mother continent.

The Briton expressed his feelings about Africa after spending time on a summer holiday in Kenya and Namibia early this month.

All is not lost for Africa though. A consortium is exploring ways of raising funds through a promoter, Miami-based 777 Investment Company which promoted the Kyalami's Intercontinental GT Championship leg in February.

In other news, a debut race on the Las Vegas strip has already been confirmed for 2023 as well as the Belgium Grand Prix. Domenicali said he offered his insight on why South Africa F1 should be encouraged and supported.