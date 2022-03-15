Someone tell Gor, hooliganism has no place in our football

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia fans cheer on their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kenya Police at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu on March 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Gor Mahia’s case at the SDT challenging the Caretaker Committee’s punishment comes up for hearing today.
  • I will be keen to hear K’Ogalo’s defence, if there is any. I sign off with one last question.
  • Are we waiting for lives to be lost in the stadium to decisively confront violence in our football stadiums?

One hooligan is one hooligan too many. One act of hooliganism is one act of hooliganism too many.

