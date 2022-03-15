Someone tell Gor, hooliganism has no place in our football

One hooligan is one hooligan too many. One act of hooliganism is one act of hooliganism too many.

What happened on February 13 during the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match between Gor Mahia and Vihiga Bullets at MISC was as ugly as it comes.

I understand a fan tried to secure entry into the stadium without paying and was roughly accosted by the club’s security team.

Some Gor fans were clearly more than unhappy with this treatment. They proceeded to viciously attack the security team leading to a messy, mass brawl captured on television. What horror. This was not the beautiful game

In fact, a “Gor Diva” at full stride on the Kasarani running track, holding a huge rock with intent, murder written in her eyes, summed up the fixture.

A few weeks earlier, the league witnessed another ugly incident in our stadiums. It involved the match between Homeboyz and Bandari at Bukhungu Stadium on November 7, last year.

Matters boiled over in the dying moments with the encounter then deadlocked 1-1 when a penalty was awarded to Homeboyz.

Bandari bitterly protested the call incensing the home fans who attacked the visitors’ bench. Temporary calm was eventually restored but no sooner had Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika calmly saved the penalty kick taken by Homeboyz defender George Odiwuor than all hell broke loose.

Bandari players scampered over the stadium wall running for dear life from an enraged Homeboyz mob.

Bandari fans were not so lucky. Two were injured in the melee and required hospital care. The league managers took no action.

Hooliganism is indeed not new to Kenyan football and it is no stranger to our two beloved community football clubs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Queerest incident

One of the queerest incident happened in 2011 when a hoodlum, later identified as Frankline Maloba aka Mlandege, jumped onto the field and savagely caned match officials during a violence-marred KPL tie between AFC Leopards and Thika United at Mumias Sugar Sports Complex.

To my memory, no action was ever taken against him. The sad and disturbing part about the recent incidents is that the number of fans in attendance were pitifully small that it would be very easy to control these particular crowds.

It would also be relatively easy to identify the perpetrators and have them brought to book.

But no. As usual, clubs bury their heads in the sand and pretend the violence did not happen or the yobs carrying out this violent conduct were not their fans.

One of the most laughable defence, that has been publicly fronted by both Leopards and Gor Mahia is that “these are people wearing our team jersey who want to spoil the name of our club”. Laughable.

I am saddened that the little effort the FKF Caretaker Committee has done to at least make the clubs and fans feel the pain of crowd violence perpetrated by their supporters has not gotten the support it deserves.

Gor Mahia were quick to rush to the Sports Dispute Tribunal and obtain staying orders after they were docked three points and ordered to play their next two matches behind closed doors.

Not once has the Gor office publicly condemned the violent conduct of their fans and/or security team, leave alone saying they will actively identity and shame the louts.

Gor have in fact been banned by the Sports Ministry from hosting their league matches at Nyayo Stadium and MISC precisely because of these ruffians.

The same was done to them not too long in the past by Machakos County on the use of Kenyatta Stadium.

How long do they think they will last at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium with this kind of conduct from their fans?

Sadly, also, the league, which in fact had an elaborate zero tolerance on hooliganism sometimes back, is silent on these incidents.

The clubs could at the very least form a league caucus to speak out and take proactive action against any threats to the competition including violent conduct by fans and players.

Decisive action

In comparison, for example, Mexico's football league took decisive action this month following crowd trouble.

The league on March 7 banned away fans from stadiums two days after a match between Queretaro and Atlas at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro descended into fights between the two sets of fans that left 26 people needing hospital treatment, with three in a serious condition.

The league also suspended the following day’s matches. That is giving crowd trouble the seriousness it deserves.

Gor Mahia’s case at the SDT challenging the Caretaker Committee’s punishment comes up for hearing today.

I will be keen to hear K’Ogalo’s defence, if there is any. I sign off with one last question.