Some jobs need to be scrapped

It is very stressful trying to get to work in the city traffic in the morning. The traffic jams are just too long and traumatic, and at times one has to get up too early to avoid being late and offending the boss.

The result is that one reaches the workplace already tired and strained. This is only for the serious people; men and women who make this country run! To them we say thank you.

Well, there is another breed that contributes to the crowded roads but are going to do nothing at all. These are the leeches whose unnecessary employment is just a waste of taxpayer’s money.

They include those people tasked with managing our football stadiums and especially playing surfaces. They can all be sacked and nobody will notice the difference.

The most important facility in the game of football is a playing field. Countries and communities with consistent success in the game have invested heavily in the construction of football pitches.

This is just where we ought to start if we are to move anywhere in attempting to grow our football; but alas! Even that simple task of watering a pitch is herculean task to these people!

They rush to “work”crowding the roads, and hen confortable sit and play checkers in the stadium for the whole day before they contribute again to the evening peak hour rush! These people are amazing!

Sometime back in 2018, it seems the sports management in the country and the stadium people had already admitted that they could not water or take care of the pitches.

The showed that they are too inept for the task and as such when in 2018 via the Fifa project the City Stadium in Nairobi was switched from natural grass to a synthetic pitch.

Natural grass requires managing and they acknowledged that they were unequal to the task when they took up the turf.

There are less injuries on natural grass pitches and there is less dust and heat problems. And this is why it is accepted internationally. Artificial turf on the other hand has all the glitches that are prevented by the use of grass.

Today, the City Stadium lies in a depressing state yet nobody has been sacked! The flora and fauna that has found a home in the middle of the city ought to be left in peace and the intruding workers be sent away.

The same situation is in Mombasa, Eldoret and all over the country! Ironically, the golf courses in this country are so well tended and attractive!

There are many private companies that do admirable job on the turfs and it is time we thought about outsourcing this jobs and paying the cost from the salaries and emoluments of these impossible people. That would just be the beginning of some sanity.