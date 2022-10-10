Smooth, fast Mombasa rally this weekend

The next round of the 2022 Kenya Breweries-sponsored Kenya National Rally Championship will be held in Mombasa this weekend.

The Mombasa Motor Club event will be organised by Roy Mackenzie who has planned three competitive stages that will be done twice.

The competitive distance will be 154 kilometres with the stages mainly smooth and fast.

Red Bull will stage a special Car Park Drift on October 22 at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

The Red Bull Car Park Drift will present spectacular performances, each filled with tire screeching, engine revving, smoke burning excitement.

Bamba will host the rally headquarters for the sixth round of the Kenya Breweries-sponsored Clubman Rally series.

The Simba Union Club will stage the next round of the Training Rally event on November 12 and 13.

The event, to be organised by Gurvir Bhabra, will be staged on Lisa Farm, by the outskirts of Machakos County.

The 23-kilometre stage will be repeated three times on the day of the competition.

The current Group ‘N’ cars, whose original homologation expired but was extended by the eight-year FIA homologation, are some of the cars that will be allowed in the competition.

Historic rally cars built before December 31, 1985, and which comply with the technical section of the regulations of the East African Classic Safari Rally, are eligible in the clubman championship.

Apart from Bhabra, the organising team also includes Anwar Sidi and Falgun Bhojak.

The Chairman of Stewards is Surinder Thatthi while the Clerk of the Course will be Qahir Rahim, Deputy Clerk of the Course Joan Nesbitt, Event Secretary Jenny Dance, Chief Safety Officer Dashak Patel, Depeputy Chief Safety Officer Manish Kerai and Results Officer Darash Patel.

Swedish youngster Oliver Solberg will not drive for Hyundai Motorsport’s top-tier World Rally Championship squad in 2023.

The 21-year-old has been sharing the team’s third i20 N car with team-mate Dani Sordo this season and achieved a career-best result of fourth overall at Ypres Rally Belgium in August.

His final start was marked at last week's Repco Rally New Zealand, where he finished fifth overall despite nursing an engine misfire.

The Safari Rally will be among the 14 rounds of the 2023 World Rally Championship.

The Kenyan round will be run in June with exact dates yet to be confirmed. The Monte Carlo Rally will open the season in January.

The Power Stage is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a World Rally Championship rally.