Slay match-fixing dragon swiftly before it is too late

If indeed match-fixing has invaded Kenyan football, then the integrity and credibility of the local game is in trouble.

Match-fixing, which happens when the outcome of a match in professional sports is manipulated to favour certain teams, is reported to have been on a steady rise in Kenya since the introduction of sports betting.

Before, Kenyans knew very little about betting platforms, but today, several players and coaches have been accused of conspiring to fix matches by unidentified gamblers.

Defending league champions Gor Mahia are among teams alleging that some forces are influencing the outcome of their matches through betting.

The 19-time Kenyan champions made the claims after their sixth loss of the season. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Posta Rangers in their rescheduled fixture, leaving them eighth on the log with 19 points, 16 behind leaders Tusker.

They had earlier lost 2-0 to KCB, 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar, 1-0 to Vihiga United, 4-3 to Kariobangi Sharks and 2-1 to Tusker.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier has launched a probe into the recent poor results that have left them in a difficult situation to retain the title this season after almost eight years of dominance.

Teams rig matches

A senior K’Ogalo player has admitted that it is difficult for them to perform due to the unpaid salaries.

Eyebrows were raised when Gor lost their first leg CAF Confederation Cup play-offs match against Zambia’s Napsa Stars in Nairobi but put up a good fight in the return leg away but were still knocked out.

At Western Stima FC, chairman Laban Jobita sacked 14 players due to the match-fixing scandal.

A Ugandan at the centre of the scam is alleged to have had a conversation with some officials about fixing the match, but no conviction has been done.

At AFC Leopards, there were claims of an attempted match-fixing leading to a 2-1 loss to Bandari in Mombasa.

There are reports some club officials have access to referees’ assignments days before the information is made public. Players sell their matches in exchange for cash, while teams are suspected of rigging games by selecting match officials.