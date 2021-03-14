Slay match-fixing dragon swiftly before it is too late

Gor Mahia fans cheer on their team against Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At AFC Leopards, there were claims of an attempted match-fixing leading to a 2-1 loss to Bandari in Mombasa.
  • There are reports some club officials have access to referees’ assignments days before the information is made public. Players sell their matches in exchange for cash, while teams are suspected of rigging games by selecting match officials.

If indeed match-fixing has invaded Kenyan football, then the integrity and credibility of the local game is in trouble.

