Silesia success bodes well for future of Kenyan sprinters

From left: Mark Otieno, Elijah Onkware, Mike Mokamba and Hesborn Ochieng celebrate after winning silver medal in the 4x200m men's relay during the World Athletics Relays Championship in Silesia, Poland on May 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Rose Wachuka | Pool

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • Excel at the championships and there might be a chance for you to pit yourself against Usain Bolt et al in Tokyo.
  • Silesia was just a tip of the iceberg; the plan is to now extend our roots deep into sprints and establish Kenya as another land of sprinters.

Compared to the Kenyan team which competed at the 2019 World Relay Championships in Yokohama, Japan, those who have just arrived from this year’s edition in Silesia, Poland had to contend with a lot of challenges.

