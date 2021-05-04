Silesia rich experience for Kenya’s fledgling sprinters

Team Kenya officials celebrate after Ferguson Rotich and Naomi Korir finished second in the 2x2x400 metres relay at the World Relays Championships at the Silesian Stadium in Silesia, Poland last weekend. The officials include Chief of Staff in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Rose Wachuka (in brown coat) and Dr David Karuri (front in blue jacket), a member of a government consortium of doctors handling Covid-19 protocols in sports. The government facilitated Kenya’s full representation at the Silesian Stadium in conjunction with Athletics Kenya. 

Photo credit: Pool | ministry of sports, culture and heritage

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Congratulations to our team in Silesia and welcome back home. You exceeded expectations, especially considering the turbulent build-up ravaged by Covid-19.
  • Hats off, too, to the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage for facilitating Kenya’s full representation at the Silesian Stadium.

Kenya’s sprinters arrive back home today from the World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland. Two second place finishes and one third place at the Silesian Stadium crowned a rich experience for the team whose performance offers hope for the country’s sprinters.

