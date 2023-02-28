Signs promising 2023 will be a great year of rallying for Kenya

With the government having re-constituted the Steering and Organising committees of the WRC Safari Rally, and rally official John Kamau becoming the first African to officiate in a World Rally Championship (WRC) event in Europe at Rally Croatia next month, 2023 is indeed looking promising.

The two committees announced by the Sports Cabinet Minister Ababu Namwamba last month have joined the secretariat headed by Phineas Kimathi to help match or surpass the achievements of the last three years.

Namwamba has given the new Organising Committee headed by former Kenyan and African rally champion Carl Tundo, assisted by Brian Mutembei, a one year mandate to sustain the continued growth and visibility of the Safari, this year scheduled to be held from June 22 to 26, which has become one of the tools to promote Kenya tourism abroad and shore up economic activities in Nairobi and Nakuru counties.

More counties in the Rift Valley and Western have also benefited from increased demand for agricultural products during the Safari held around Naivasha and Gilgil areas.

The sporting team has concluded planning the route and itinerary with some changes including scraping Narasha open road stage and cutting off sections in Kedong in Moi South Road.

This section has loose volcanic soil which affected many drivers who either got bogged down or the engines of their cars ceased or overheated after being clogged in the dust.

The team is also determined to continue building on the gains of the Safari, majorly sponsored by the government, to reach the people at the bottom of the economic ladder like small-scale traders in transport, hospitality and hawking who reaped big time last year by providing pocket-friendly goods and services in Naivasha and spectator areas.

Kamau, a long-time Safari Rally fan since his youth days at Starehe Boys Centre, has come a long way in becoming an internationally recognised technical official whose first call of duty is next month in the WRC Croatia Rally.

Kamau is amongst a growing group of rally officials gaining international recognition after being trained by the Federation Internationale De’ I Automobile (FIA) and the WRC Promoter, who seconded technical officials to train local officials. These in turn trained the uninitiated over the last three years.

The FIA conducts virtual training for top rally officials who in the last two years have been appointed to work as stewards in Africa Rally Championship (ARC) events because of their knowledge leading to the realisation of more Kenyans being technically empowered to serve in other countries as part of their field training induction courses.

Kamau’s appointment comes hot on the hills of similar honour accorded to the former FIA representative in Africa Surinder Thatthi who was in the WRC 2 Sweden last month.

Kamau is excited about the appointment and is hoping more Kenyans, who serve in continental events like George Mwangi, Guvir Babhra and Musa Locho, will also be upgraded to work further afield.

In this group are also the WRC Chief Medical Officer Rag Jutley, his deputy David Karuri and their counterpart in safety Norris Ongal who have attended training overseas to broaden their knowledge in medical and safety fields on how to manage the new hybrid rally cars.

Technical empowerment was part of the Safari Rally's return to the WRC legacy alongside re-forestation, tourism promotions and talent search.

This search has unveiled another young driver -- Hamza Anwar, 24, who made his international WRC debut last month in Sweden where he finished fifth in the Junior WRC and 36th overall in a Ford Fiesta, a remarkable performance for someone who had never raced on ice before.