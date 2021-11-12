Shown red card: Why I’m not toasting to Nick Mwendwa’s exit

Amina Mohamed

From left, Football Kenya Federation inspection committee chairman Michael Kimoko, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo during a press conference at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The exercise, we are made to understand, was duly done and on Thursday morning the audit report was submitted to Amina.

And so it has come to pass. Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is no more. The federation and its erstwhile president, Nick Mwendwa, has finally been kicked out of office by Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed.

