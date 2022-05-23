Show AFC’s financial position before polls

As we draw near the end of the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season, I want AFC Leopards boss Dan Shikanda and his team to do us a favour by showing members the amount the club has received and spent before we start preparing for 2022/2023 season. Members should know how much is left in the account.

This is because recently President Uhuru Kenyatta donated Sh12 million each to AFC and Gor Mahia, and we also received Sh5 million from Collins Shichenje’s transfer to AIK in Sweden.

We also had monies received from harambees, together with gate collections and cash from well-wishers of the club.

We believe that as at now, the club should not be owing players any money, and this is just to alert you that as we are moving towards the club’s elections slated for next month its desirable that for the first time you will be on record as the first chairman to give a clean record as you leave the office.

This will enable members have trust in the current club officials, which may prompt them to reelect you for a second term. This will also give our politicians confidence to continue assisting the club.

Poor run

Members will also require a projection on how you are going to start the new season, and this should involve how many players you are willing to retain, and how many you are planning to recruit.

I’m also requesting my fellow members to be calm as we go into elections, we should show a good example by electing people who will take our beloved club to the next level.

AFC Leopards fraternity has waited years on end to win the league title. I’m also asking our Luhya leaders to have a meeting and discuss how the club should be run next season.

After a difficult 2020/2021 season where the club lost 17 players due to financial challenges, Leopards are now able to pay their players comfortably.