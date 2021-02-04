Should we celebrate first FKF Women’s Cup played under high risk of injury?

Have you ever felt like a mouse on a wheel, furiously churning your way through life but somehow going nowhere? All the while you are caught in a cycle of endless self-defeating monologues and a constant stream of doubt and subterfuge that limits your life?

Well, I occasionally feel that way in different areas of my life, but especially on this issue of gender equality in sport.

The complaints, requests and appeals that me and my #TeamEquality tribe raise sometimes sound so similar that it seems we are merely engaging in a needless exercise that is not just impractical, but unrealistic too. And then we wallow in that destructive thought, feeling battered and defeated, until something positive happens that boosts our moods and turns those negative perceptions on their head.

This week, that “something” was the inaugural FKF Women’s Cup that kicked off last weekend across the country.

As I caught up with news of how, for the first time in Kenyan history, women footballers engaged in a tournament outside the women’s premier league, my heart swelled with pride. The FKF Women’s Cup was just recently launched, meaning that women playing in top and lower tier leagues now have an additional tournament to showcase their game!

Now, nobody has talked about the cash prize, or if there is a prize of any form at the end of the tournament, but that is story for another column. What is important for now is that we have a new tournament, for women footballers. Hooray!

“Division One players now have the opportunity to experience first-hand what to expect when they eventually gain promotion. As coaches, the competition will enable us scout talent from the lower tier,” said Vihiga Queens’ coach Alex Alumirah.

Players in the lower women’s league division now have a higher target to focus on. But…are we certain that we have started at the right place? These games are being staged in dusty, uneven primary and secondary school grounds. Has anyone thought about the high risk of injury? I don’t mean to whine, but if we are going to make things better for our women athletes, let’s start right.

The tournament’s organisers should have the courage to embrace the complexity of our collective efforts towards gender equality, and part of it is allowing girls equal access to worthy pitches.

colilo@ke.nationmedia.com