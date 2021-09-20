Short-term contracts not working for us 

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports Club on February 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Other top players who have parted ways with Leopards after their term expired include Clyde Senaji who joined Tusker, Harrison Mwendwa (Kabwe Warriors, Zambia), Collins Sichenje (pursuing a career in Europe), John Oyemba (further education in Norway), Robinson Kamura (likely to join Gor Mahia) and Hansel Ochieng (Sofapaka) while Eugene Mukangula and Jafari Owitti’s contracts have expired.
  • Leopards finished in the top five ahead of Gor Mahia against the odds. We lost 4-2 on penalties to Gor Mahia in the Betway Cup.

AFC Leopards must stop hiring players on short-term contracts if we have to end our dream of clinching the Kenyan Premier (FKF-PL) we last won in 1998.

