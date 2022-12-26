Sharing the Christmas cheer with refugee athletes

This season, the spirit of caring, giving and sharing with others the Christmas cheer comes alive.

This makes us reflect on the displaced people in the world. It is estimated that there are close to 100 million forcibly displaced people, 53 million of them being refugees.

No one chooses to be a refugee but rather very unfortunate circumstances. Those who are displaced have various talents and expertise. Sports is one of the areas in which refugees suffer most as they no longer have access to facilities and certainly cannot compete for their countries.

It is within these considerations that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2015 started the Olympic Refugees Programme.

This was announced by the IOC President Thomas Bach at the UN General Assembly following the global refugees crisis. The objective being to send a message of hope and inclusion to millions of refugees around the world.

There cannot be a better time to reflect on this noble objective than during this time of Christmas, when billions of families are gathering together while those in refugee camps remember of their unfortunate conditions.

The gift we can give our brothers and sisters is sharing, inclusion and integration in society.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is taking a leading and active role in giving refugee children and youth access to sports to improve their quality of life.

The first team of refugee athletes participated at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

There were ten athletes under our own Tegla Loroupe as the Chef De Mission. Since then, the Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation has been supporting talented refugee athletes in their Olympic dream and training them at the centre in Ngong.

This week, NOC-K presented eight athletes’ scholarships to enable athletes prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Tegla Loroupe Foundation in partnership with UNHCR and with the support of Olympic Solidarity Movement conducted trials of refugee athletes where the eight athletes were selected – seven in athletics and one in tae-kwon-do.

They will be included in every programme rolled out for Team Kenya on the road to Paris 2024. They will be part of the sports family in Kenya.

They shall train in camps where other Kenyan athletes are training.

As we incorporate the eight and probably a few more in the coming months, we are clearly aware that it will not be about them but about millions of refugees in the world. We hope through their participation and inspiration they can share in words of Yusra Mardini, a gold medallist in swimming at the Refugee Olympics:

“I’ve learnt a lot about caring for other people. I learnt a lot about diversity, I learnt a lot about how we really are stronger together.”

Mutuku is the Secretary General at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya. [email protected]



