Shameful scenes witnessed at Kasarani have no place at Gor

Gor mahia

Gor Mahia's head of security is carried to a waiting ambulance after he was injured as chaos occured during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani on February 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • At the moment, there is a strong feeling from a good number of fans that the club is not being managed well. Talks are rife of cartels in the management fleecing the club especially when it comes to player recruitment.
  • Go to any match and you will hear the names of the said cartels being bandied about and fans asking why they should not be ejected. Some of the cartels, the fans allege, are so entrenched that they have become the “Deep State”.

The pictures were embarrassing as they were nauseating. A woman (this was not a lady because ladies don’t behave this way) carrying a missile in the name of a stone in her hands charging towards an opponent.

