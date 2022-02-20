Shameful scenes witnessed at Kasarani have no place at Gor

The pictures were embarrassing as they were nauseating. A woman (this was not a lady because ladies don’t behave this way) carrying a missile in the name of a stone in her hands charging towards an opponent.

The next image was no better. A man, identified as a Gor Mahia security steward, holding the woman’s throat in a chokehold as if trying to extinguish life out of her. What a shame!

Ladies and gentlemen I am talking about the ugly incident that took place at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, over a week ago when a rumble between our club’s security officials and a section of fans turned ugly, forcing the abandonment of our match against Vihiga Bullets.

How low can we sink? According to reports, a fan jumped over the fence after refusing to pay the Sh200 entry fee. In their zeal to protect the club from losing Sh200, the security officials acted with full force, injuring the fan. This enraged the fans, leading to the melee.

Now I want to address the fans first. If you cannot afford the entry fee, please stay at home. You can follow the game on TV, social media, call your friends in the stadium for updates or wait for the evening news.

I can assure you all the local TV and radio stations will air the results. And if you miss one match, I can assure you that you will not die.

I have seen cases where intoxicated fans want to run over everyone in a bid to get into the stadium for free. Don’t we all know that our club is hard up and needs every coin it can lay its hands on?

You can’t pretend to love the club so much but you find it a sin to pay to enter the stadium.

From where I sit, most of these are not genuine fans but mere hooligans who don’t care whether Gor Mahia has money or not.

Yet a good number of them will yell from the rooftops when the club management fails to pay players leading to poor performance. Style up guys!

On the other hand, I think it is high time the club’s management vetted the kind of stewards it employs. The kind of force that was used on that fan was not necessary at all. Look for people with brains and not brawns to take care of security.

It is an open secret that a number of them run a successful entrepreneurship of being bribed and then you get into the stadium. I have never done that but we all know it happens.

What this means is that the club loses thousands of shillings at the hands of these goons in the name of stewards.

At the moment, there is a strong feeling from a good number of fans that the club is not being managed well. Talks are rife of cartels in the management fleecing the club especially when it comes to player recruitment.

Go to any match and you will hear the names of the said cartels being bandied about and fans asking why they should not be ejected. Some of the cartels, the fans allege, are so entrenched that they have become the “Deep State”.

In this volatile arrangement, an incident like that when the stewards beat up the fan only serves to add fuel to the fire.

So those of us who have been following the undercurrents at the club were not shocked that the fans reacted the way they did.