Shame the naysayers Qatar and stage a spectacular Fifa World Cup

I have to admire the British for their love for peace and order.

The Home Office last week announced that some 1,300 fans with football banning orders in England and Wales had been ordered to surrender their passports to prevent them going to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"We will not let the behaviour of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament," Home Secretary Suella Braverman was quoted saying by BBC Sport Online.

I briefly thought to myself, what if – please forgive my reckless flight in fancy – Kenya was also headed to the World Cup, how would our authorities deal with the numerous AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia yobs that tarnish our beautiful game who would have wanted to travel to the Gulf nation to support Harambee Stars?

“Those are not Kenyan football fans” would have been the most likely response.

Even so, I am sure Qatar, working with Fifa, have come up with robust plans to deal with any eventualities in the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East, and the Arab world if you like.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, a state body responsible for all the planning and operations of the World Cup has promised the tournament will be a lifetime experience for everybody attending.

But, as has been the case when a major sporting event is given to a country outside the Western world, the international press, read western media, with its skewed view on world order driven by imperialistic and neo-colonial propaganda from you know who, has dedicated plenty of space disparaging the host country.

The reaction in the western media was appalling when Fifa announced on December 2, 2010 that Qatar had been given the hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup.

Qatar floored competing bids from Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

Some British media outlets, sounding like sore losers, termed the win “surprising”.

There were allegations of the Qataris offering bribes to influence the voting. I mean, how else could such a tiny nation beat a giant like the USA -- who would guarantee crowds in stadiums and commercial success, and advanced countries like Australia, Japan and South Korea in a genuine bidding process?

Admittedly, the Qatari bid was audacious, with commitment to build magnificent, futuristic, air-conditioned stadiums to mitigate against the anticipated stifling heat of the Middle East in June.

As expected, stories of how it would be unhealthy to play football in the high-heat summer of Qatar filled up coverage.

Fifa later agreed to move the tournament to November-December when the temperatures were cooler.

But pushing the world's beloved football jamboree to the end of the year meant disrupting the traditional international football calendar and the big, rich leagues in Europe were anything but happy.

There was even talk of moving the World Cup out of Qatar as the western press focused on human rights issues in that nation, particularly rights of migrant labourers working on the infrastructure projects.

Individual freedom’s have also been highlighted. Homosexuality for instance is illegal in Qatar.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has responded by saying nobody should fear coming for the World Cup because of their sexual preference but visitors must respect the culture of the host country.

One of the most laughable argument against a Qatar World Cup was that the country had no football tradition and lacked stadium infrastructure to host a tournament of such magnitude.

As late as eight years ago, some articles in the western press were loudly advocating for the 2022 tournament to be moved.

Well, well, seven new stadiums later plus a refurbished one, and a newly built city – Lusail thrown in the mix, the host nation is more than ready to stage the greatest football spectacle.

South Africa's treatment by the western media was no different. When the southern African nation won the rights to host the 2010 World Cup, the continent was euphoric that the tournament was coming to the motherland for the first time.

Later still the continent was collectively impressed with the infrastructure development.

But the tone from the western press was all negative, from stories disapproving the huge stadiums build and wondering loudly why the money should not have been invested in improving the socio-economic status of the poor black South Africans, to scary tales of crime and xenophobia in the Rainbow Nation.

Western coverage in the lead up to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was on how expensive the tournament was to the host nation that could ill afford it, and corruption.

Some reports indicated it cost Brazil $14 billion to stage the World Cup, money that would have better been used to build schools, hospitals and other non-sporting infrastructure.

The same old, same old views that only the rich, western nations can and should host these big sports events.

Who cares?

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is a unique one that promises to be like no other, with all the venues within a 28km radius.