Sh9,000 reward for winning KWPL title laughable

Thika Queens.

Thika Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kenya Women's Premier League title. Queens beat Gaspo FC 3-0 in the final at Nakuru Show grounds on June 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Richard Maosi | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • The blatant disrespect and mistreatment will not easily be undone, but it cannot remain untouched.

For me, the fact that winners of the Kenya Women’s Premier League went home with a cash prize of Sh350,000 isn’t the worst thing. The most enraging bit is that there is little sign that anyone at the helm of FKF is remotely bothered.

