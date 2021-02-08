File | Nation Media Group

Sh330m just vanished in thin air? 

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There are cases of corruption everywhere in this country, but at least in such cases someone pulled smart moves. But not so in this case.
  • We cannot go on like this, heads must roll. It is unacceptable.  And both CAF and world governing body Fifa must shed more light on this matter.

Last week we watched in disbelief when former Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia said the government cannot trace the owners of Auditel Engineering and Services Ltd which was paid Sh330.5 million to help with preparations for the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan).

