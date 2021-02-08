Sh330m just vanished in thin air? 

Last week we watched in disbelief when former Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia said the government cannot trace the owners of Auditel Engineering and Services Ltd which was paid Sh330.5 million to help with preparations for the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan).

The firm closed almost immediately. after receiving the money from the Ministry of Sports.

Kaberia made the revelation in an offhand manner when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee. It was as if this is a very simple matter, bearing in mind how Kenyan sports have been cash-strapped!

That the company was “recommended” by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is in itself very damning. The Chan tournament we had bid to host never took place in Kenya and was moved to Morrocco due to the sloppiness of the organisers.

It is not the first time that our country has been shamed like this, and the shocker is that the same people who were the centre of malpractices are walking scot free.

In 1996, we pretended that we could host the Africa Cup of Nations, and when we failed, our faces were burning with shame before the who world for a very long time. The tournament was moved to South Africa at the last minute and they did a good job of it.

The 2018 Chan bid was just as disastrous. Kenya lacked standard stadiums to host the tournament during the bungled preparations from the event. Now, to add insult to injury, Kaberia is informing us that a company took off with millions of shillings and cannot be traced!

That the owners of the said company are unknown! That nobody has bothered to investigate this matter! That chances of recovering the Sh330.5m are nil!

Just how was the tender given to unknown company? Did they have offices in this country? Can a company that wins a tender of more than Sh1 billion shillings just disappear into the thin air after being paid the first batch?

This is very hard to believe, but knowing our country, the unbridled appetite for public resources is unsettling.

There are cases of corruption everywhere in this country, but at least in such cases someone pulled smart moves. But not so in this case.

We cannot go on like this, heads must roll. It is unacceptable. And both CAF and world governing body Fifa must shed more light on this matter.