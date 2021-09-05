Settle players' pay so that we can have a great season

After a well deserved rest, the 2021/22 Kenyan Premier League season kicks off In a few days.

In almost the same period, the Caf Club competitions will also be starting.

But as I pen this, I am a worried man. I am concerned about the state of our team- Gor Mahia.

And I dare ask, do we really have a team to parade for the upcoming season?

Word going round is that most of our players are not so eager to don the green jersey for the club next season.

The reason is very obvious, they are owed accrued salaries and allowances for the just concluded season in which our performance was, to say the least, underwhelming.

We also have players who have already left because they are not ready to take it anymore. Such a sad state of affairs if you ask me.

Like a lone voice crying in the wilderness I once again raise my voice and ask, just where did the rain start beating us?

It is unbelievable that just five years ago, Gor Mahia was the club of choice for any player not only in the country, but also in the region.

We were looked at with so much envy not only because of our performance on the pitch, but also in the way we would treat our players.

Our players were among the best paid in the country and they reciprocated by playing for the badge.

So much has changed and today we are the laughingstock in Kenyan football.

While we would quickly want to lay blame on the hard economic times occasioned by the coronavirus and the lock downs, we must also look deep into ourselves as ask what we have done to overcome the situation.

It is said, one should bite what he can chew- are we doing that at Gor Mahia?

If times are tough, why can't we also adjust our monthly budget and ask players to take a pay cut which would ensure they get their monthly pay?

It is important that we retain our best players and attract even better talent, but this will only happen if we also treat them well.

I therefore urge our office to find other ways of raising funds for the club so that we can pay our players and ensure they do not walk out on us.

I do not want to be a prophet of doom but if we continue this way, Gor Mahia will fade from our radars.