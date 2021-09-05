Settle players' pay so that we can have a great season

Gor Mahia keeper Gad Matthews celebrates with trainer Jerry Onyango (centre) after their FKF Betway Cup final match against AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium on July 4, 2021.

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • I therefore urge our office to find other ways of raising funds for the club so that we can pay our players and ensure they do not walk out on us.
  • I do not want to be a prophet of doom but if we continue this way, Gor Mahia will fade from our radars.
  • All they would say is, there was once a club called Mighty Gor Mahia. I rue the day that will happen if I am still alive. Blessed week folks!

After a well deserved rest, the 2021/22 Kenyan Premier League season kicks off In a few days.

