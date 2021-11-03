Senator Cherargei, stop this baseless war against AK

On Tuesday, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei sensationally accused Athletics Kenya (AK) of inappropriate conduct during the World Athletics Under 20 Championships held at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani in August.

In a largely presumptive statement, the legislator hilariously points out that the presence of all National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) staff and officials from member federations, whose roles were unclear, is suspect, especially coming at a time when the elections are just around the corner.

Cherargei also claims that Africa 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala’s coach could not be admitted since NOC-K, AK and the Ministry of Sports officials were given priority in a deliberate effort for them to earn allowances.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Over the years, AK has always prioritised the welfare of local athletes.

The body has relentlessly played a critical role in the development of athletes and is largely behind their stellar performance on the global stage.

As such, Cherargei’s remarks not only reek of malice and deceit but are also outrageous, callous and ill-timed.

Cherargei could best expend his energy on supplementing AK’s efforts on the local stage by enhancing infrastructure in his area of political jurisprudence.

It is noteworthy that athletes from his county have to turn to other counties that provide better roads and training facilities.

In the same breath, Cherargei asserts that the Ministry of Sports officials embezzled Sh30 billion allocated by the government to support a wide array of activities in the country, including competitions.

He said: “For example, Wood Ball Championships was allocated Sh31 million and the martial arts (Kung Fu) Sh80 million — sports that don’t exist. What happens to the mainstream sports such as athletics, football, boxing, rugby and football that are being underfunded?” he asks.

For a long time, there has been a lot of noise from disgruntled individuals who strongly felt the government was doing little to boost the existence and growth of little-known sports.

It’s quite disheartening that anyone can now find it appropriate to pour cold water on this noble efforts aimed at bringing change.

That AK and other sports associations have been receiving financial support from the government is indisputable. That information is in the public domain. We at AK embrace this glorious opportunity to express our gratitude to the government.

However, it is hilarious to even start insinuating that the current AK administration led by president Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei has been misappropriating funds meant for athletes’ development. Such claims only serve to negate the huge strides AK has made to fire the country to global glory.

We challenge the legislator to present documents to support his claims.

The successful Kip Keino Classic, Continental Tour held at Kasarani Stadium attests to AK’s impressive track record. AK’s activities have always been above board, including spearheading extensive anti-doping campaigns.

Finally, the legislator who purports to come from an athletics-rich county can’t draw a line between NOC-K and AK.

The Olympic Games are not about athletics alone, other disciplines are involved. Perhaps the reason he keeps talking about AK is because we are performing. People do not throw stones on trees without fruits, but at times we need to be more reasonable in our arguments.