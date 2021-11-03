Senator Cherargei, stop this baseless war against AK

Samson Cherargei, Paul Bitok and Charles Nyaberi

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok (right) presents a medal to Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei (left) as Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy President Charles Nyaberi looks on after Cherargei announced sponsorship towards Heroes Volleyball Tournament in his office at Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi on October 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • The Olympic Games are not about athletics alone, other disciplines are involved. Perhaps the reason he keeps talking about AK is because we are performing. People do not throw stones on trees without fruits, but at times we need to be more reasonable in our arguments. 
  • As much as we appreciate the key role played by politicians as societal watchdogs, they should stop waging unnecessary wars aimed at advancing personal vendettas.

On Tuesday, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei sensationally accused Athletics Kenya (AK) of inappropriate conduct during the World Athletics Under 20 Championships held at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani in August.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.