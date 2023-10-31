Secret behind Safari winner Rovanpera’s WRC success

Rally drivers need to be quick, understand cars, read the surface and know the route layout from recceing, with the co-driver being the guiding angel. It takes years for rally drivers to build the skills to race at 200 kilometres per hour over asphalt, gravel and ice.

They need to give accurate feedback to help the team’s mechanics set up the car. This demanding and envious task has been bestowed on Kalle Rovanpera, the 23-year-old Finnish driver who has influenced the world of motorsports to take note of his natural talent in his journey to set records in rallying in this decade and well beyond.

Rovanpera came to Kenya last year and left fans gaping in awe by his car control skills at the Kasarani Super Special Stage in the WRC Safari Rally.

He took the last turn wide, clipped a soil bank and the Toyota Yaris GR tipped 70 degrees in a split second before he brought it back to the road.

Slow motion rewind on WRC TV+ live coverage on giant screens showed the car under the control of an expert who was not yet 22, a revelation from the famed Finnish lineage of superbly talented rally drivers.

Even the most skills would not have steered the car back to the roads.

He went on to win the Safari, navigated by Jonne Halttunen, and the world title, the youngest ever in the championship’s 50 years’ history.

Soon, video clips started emerging of young Rovanpera skillfully driving a rally car deep in Latvia forests before he was a teenager went viral, attracting a legion of followers.

He was not legally allowed to drive on open roads in Finland, thereby his father, former WRC star Harri, had to register him for the Latvia championship where there was no age 18 driving license age limit. He left tongues wagging after winning the world title last year. How far was he likely to go?

Young Rovanpera retained his title with one race to go in the Central European Rally in parts of Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic last Sunday, attracting worldwide acclaim and celebrations in Finland.

A special talent

He is a man who has been hailed as a special talent who will rule at the top, setting new standards, and exploring new frontiers and described by his mother, Tiina Rovanpera, as “extraordinary”, sharing her traits.

“It’s difficult to learn how to concentrate. You’re either born with it, or you’re not,” she told Finnish daily Ilta-Sanomat. “But Kalle doesn’t let outside things bother him and is able to reset previous events quickly.

From youngest-ever World Rally Champion in 2022 to youngest two-time World Rally Champion in 2023, the record Rovanpera set last year as the youngest WRC world champion eclipsed the previous mark of Scotman Colin McRae in 1995 when the Scot was 27 is just one of the first and many he will be breaching.

He also won the 1997 and 2002 WRC Safari Rally editions. The most successful drivers of all time, Frenchmen Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier, matured with time and lifted the coveted trophy when they were 30 and 29, respectively.

Rovanpera could not be described as a rookie last year. He was bringing to the championship a wealth of experience having started learning to drive at six and by eight, he was racing around Finnish forests in cars that his father Harri Rovanpera had modified so he could reach the pedals.

Rovanpera also started riding motorbikes and buggies at age three. The first championship campaign was a sheer display of total domination, winning six events.

The second was well calculated, a sense of growing maturity and sure-footedness as a driver devoid of excitement or mistakes, taking four wins and inviting the opposition to challenge him without breaking a sweat. Rovanpera’s father, Harri “Rovis” Rovanpera, competed in WRC between 1993 and 2006, driving for SEAT, Peugeot, Mitsubishi and the Red Bull-backed Skoda team.