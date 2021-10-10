A second Fifa player transfer ban huge blow to Gor Mahia

Another transfer ban, yes my beloved Gor Mahia has been slapped with another transfer ban by world football governing body Fifa because we owe yet another player accrued salaries.

It’s a shame, a big shame that we find ourselves in this situation once again.

At least we can count ourselves lucky because we had signed a few players before being hit once again, but this should be a lesson to us.

Gor Mahia has just paid over Sh6 million to former coach Stephen Pollack and several players to save itself from a previous ban, then now we find ourselves in the same debacle because we owe our former players Stephen Owusu accrued salaries during the period he played for us

What is interesting is I do not remember this character called Owusu making any serious impact in our team during the period he played for us.

Gor Mahia has had great foreign players in the recent past from Dan Sserumkuma, Khalid Aucho, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, Karim Nzigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana among others.

These foreigners can actually be mentioned in the list of Gor Mahia legends because of the impact they had at the club during their stay. But who remembers Owusu?

Today we will have to cough out Sh3 million for a player nobody remembers because of our lopsided player signing policy.

I have always questioned how some players have ended up signing for Gor Mahia.

For a club that boasts of being the best in Kenya with 19 titles, the best in East Africa with the only continental title in the region, we have slipped so low to a point we are now signing tourists as foreign players.

I target my blame on the brokers at the club who are making money by bringing these useless foreign players to us.

I know the club chairman Ambrose Rachier means good for the club, but there are people around him who are taking advantage by bringing in players who are not the quality we deserve at the club.

To Rachier, we need to learn from the mistakes we have done. We do not need some of these foreign players. We have better quality here than the likes of Owusu who are now going to pocket millions yet they achieved nothing.

We have to change our signing policy, we have young and very good players in the youth team who will cost us nothing to sign them in the senior team, why go for the likes of Owusu who will not add any value to us.