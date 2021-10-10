A second Fifa player transfer ban huge blow to Gor Mahia

Jackson Owusu

Former Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack (left) and Jackson Owusu chat during a past club function in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • Today we will have to cough out Sh3 million for a player nobody remembers because of our lopsided player signing policy
  • I know the club chairman Ambrose Rachier means good for the club, but there are people around him who are taking advantage by bringing in players who are not the quality we deserve at the club
  • The last two transfer bans should be a very good learning experience to us, let us be careful in future


Another transfer ban, yes my beloved Gor Mahia has been slapped with another transfer ban by world football governing body Fifa because we owe yet another player accrued salaries.

